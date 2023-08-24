Kevin Hart lands in a wheelchair after bet gone bad: ‘Got to be the stupidest man alive’

Comedian Kevin Hart can’t walk and is temporarily using a wheelchair after tearing his lower abdomen and adductor during a 40-yard dash.

Want to know the “dumbest” thing Kevin Hart thinks he’s ever done? Deluding himself into thinking he can outrun a professional athlete 10 years younger than him by running a 40-yard dash in his 40s.

“44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f— am I doing???? I blew my s—….I’m done,” the comedian wrote Wednesday, captioning an Instagram video that revealed that he temporarily “can’t walk.”

Sitting in a wheelchair on a patio, the “Grudge Match” star explained how he landed in that spot: He tore his lower abdomen and adductor — the group of hip and leg muscles that help leg movement and steady the trunk — while racing former NFL running back Stevan Ridley, who is 34.

“Yup, it’s bad. Ladies and gentleman, the age 40 is real,” Hart said in the video.”To all my men and women out there 40 years old and above, it’s not a game. Respect that age. Or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is a public service announcement because I know people may see me out and I don’t want you to be alarmed.

Advertisement

“I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff,” he continued. “Tried to do some young man stuff and I was told to sit my ass down.”

The “Ride Along” star explained that he and Ridley, who played for the New England Patriots, got into a debate about who’s faster and even bet on it. Hart said that those who know him know he’s pretty fast, but apparently, he wasn’t fast — or fit — enough to compete with the junior athlete. He got out there and “blew all my s—,” resulting in his current injuries and inability to walk for about “six to eight” weeks.

“What are we competing for at this age? Why? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s— ever. Now I can’t walk ‘cause I’m somewhere trying to get the title of the fastest ... at the barbecue? What was I thinking, son? God. Got to be the stupidest man alive.”

Ridley responded to Hart’s injury on Instagram Stories, apologizing to the “Jumanji” star while getting in a final gloat.

“I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JOICE TOO BIG BRO!” Ridley wrote, referring to the former Patriots captain. “MY BAD @KEVINHARTFOREAL! HEAL UP AND PEEKP MAKING US ALL LAUGH!”

Advertisement

While Hart’s take on the injury upheld his brand of humor, the comments on his video were even better. Hart’s friend and co-stars sent him plenty of well wishes but got in a few jabs at the comic while they were at it (with many asking him to release the video).

“In tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story,” wrote his “Central Intelligence” co-star Dwayne Johnson. “You’ll be fine.”

“Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!” added Will Smith.

“Maybe the Gucci Adidas collab slowed you down,” quipped filmmaker Judd Apatow, teasing Hart’s athleisure look in the video.

“You gotta warm up for about 10 minutes big fella!😂” advised singer Mario.

“😂😂😂 that was a hell of a day. You need to put some spinners on your wheelchair 😂💀” wrote NBA star Matt Barnes. “Your jumper was on that day tho @kevinhart4real 😂”

“Man let me know if u need any of my medicine my boy,” joked fellow comedian Roland Powell, also known as Lil Duval.

“I know I’m suppose to be nice and show Mercy for once , but this is pathetic !! Get it together!!😂😂 ps time for u and I to race today! I feel like it would be fair finally!” wrote Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

“Not ‘welp’ 😂Now that we know you’re going to be good, are you going to share that footage?😝🤣 Sharing is caring!” wrote musician Keisha Epps. “Complete healing to you🙏🏽💪🏾”

There was a string of fellow celebrities — including Tracee Ellis Ross, Michael Ealy and Sherri Shepherd — sending love while also laughing with the comedian. And then there was Terrell Owens. The former NFL player admonished the comedian, who is known for his intense workouts, but he also offered help.

“All that training you and ‘your trainer’ the “BOSS” be doing?!!” Owens commented. “That should have NEVER happened. Yo @kevinhart4real. Frfr! Hit me. I have a connect with a laser to help with the healing process.”