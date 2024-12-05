Don’t forget what Chargers were missing for last Chiefs game: ‘We’ve come a long way’

The Chargers’ Justin Herbert (10) embraces Patrick Mahomes (15) after a 17-10 Chiefs win at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers’ quarterback claims the team has changed plenty since that September meeting.

Justin Herbert’s haircut isn’t the only thing that’s changed since the Chargers last played the kings of the AFC West.

Not only will his light brown hair not be poking out of his helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but also the fully healthy quarterback heralded the Chargers’ offensive progress as “very positive” since they lost to their division rivals in Week 4.

“We’ve come a long way,” Herbert said Wednesday, sporting a new cut that trimmed the sides and back of his signature flowing locks. “We’ve definitely become closer as a team.”

More than two months after the Chargers first matched up with the Chiefs, they’ll get another shot at dethroning the longtime leaders Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PST in a rematch that has playoff implications. The Chiefs (11-1) can lock up their ninth consecutive AFC West title with a win at Arrowhead Stadium.

With three divisional rematches remaining in their final five games, the Chargers (8-4) are jockeying for a wild-card position with the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) and Denver Broncos (8-5).

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs have won six consecutive games over the Chargers, with five victories — including a 17-10 win in SoFi Stadium on Sept. 29 — coming by one possession.

Still, the Week 4 matchup feels like a lifetime ago. The Chargers were without offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt because of injuries. Herbert was moving around on a sprained right ankle that was close to 20%.

Chargers starting offensive tackles Joe Alt (left) and Rashawn Slater missed the first meeting with the Chiefs because of injuries. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Since, the quarterback has heard “MVP” chants, scrambled for career-best rushes and delivered hard hits to defenders that surprised even teammates. Herbert has averaged 246.6 yards passing in the last eight games since the team’s off week allowed him to rest his ankle. He has thrown 305 consecutive passes without an interception, a franchise record that is tied for the ninth-longest streak in NFL history.

“That’s being a guardian of victory for the football team,” coach Jim Harbaugh said of Herbert’s lack of interceptions.

Herbert praised the offense’s improved communication, from seven offensive penalties against the Chiefs in Week 4 to last Sunday when the Chargers had only three in a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Still, the Chargers failed to score a touchdown against the Falcons, who held Herbert to 147 yards, his lowest total since he played half a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Herbert has completed only 56.8% of his passes in the last three games and was sacked five times Sunday by a defense that entered the game with 10 sacks.

The Chargers instead got points from their defense, which got into the end zone with a 61-yard interception return by Tarheeb Still. The cornerback was named AFC defensive player of the week Wednesday for his two-interception, three-tackle performance and was the first Chargers rookie to win the honor since 2007.

“The monster game that he had was well deserved,” Harbaugh said.

Still was making his NFL debut in Week 4 against the Chiefs. After being inactive for the first three games, the fifth-round draft pick racked up five tackles and a shared sack while the Chargers were without star safety Derwin James Jr. and edge rusher Joey Bosa. Despite the lack of star power, the Chargers still held Kansas City to 17 points, the team’s second-lowest total.

James, who was serving a one-game suspension in Week 4, is coming off one of his best games of the season. He tied his high with 10 tackles, had two for lost yardage and grabbed his first interception.

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) intercepts this pass intended for Falcons receiver Drake London (5). (Todd Kirkland / Getty Images)

Harbaugh has insisted on getting a photo of James’ body fully extended while grabbing the interception with eyes locked on the ball printed out for his office.

James’ performance reinforced the seventh-year pro’s ability to do it all for the Chargers defense that gives up an NFL-best 15.7 points per game. The former Florida State star could be an outside corner, Harbaugh said. James could play at the line of scrimmage, he could cover the deepest routes or the shortest passes in the flat.

“He’s Willie Mays,” Harbaugh said, “a five-tool-plus player that can do it all.”

Injury report

Linebacker Junior Colson (ankle) returned to practice after four weeks on injured reserve. The rookie was the team’s No. 3 inside linebacker and had 13 tackles with one pass breakup before suffering the injury. His return can boost the defense that was without starting linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) for two games.

Perryman was limited in practice for the first time since he was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the linebackers were without leading tackler Daiyan Henley (knee), who played through a minor calf injury Sunday, his sixth consecutive game with double-digit tackles (10).

Cornerback Cam Hart (ankle) was limited in practice after missing the last two games. Receiver Simi Fehoko (elbow) is eligible to come off injured reserve this week but was not designated for return Wednesday.

