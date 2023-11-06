Third child dies after Halloween crash that killed ‘Black Panther’ stunt actor and two children

Stunt actor Taraja Ramsess, who died in a car crash on Halloween, stands just behind Scarlett Johansson, fifth from right, in a scene from Marvel’s 2018 film “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The death toll in a Halloween car crash that killed an “Avengers: Infinity War” stunt actor and two of his children has risen to four.

A third child, 10-year-old Kisasi Ramsess “succumbed to his injuries” Saturday, the DeKalb County Police Department told The Times on Monday, citing the medical examiner.

The boy died after being on life support following the fatal accident in the Atlanta area, according to the family and local news outlets. “Black Panther” stunt actor and martial artist Taraja Ramsess, his 13-year-old daughter, Sundari, and newborn daughter Fujibo had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash last week, Fox 5 and WSB-TV reported.

The crash occurred just before midnight along an exit ramp from Interstate 20, near Interstate 285. DeKalb County Police investigators said that Ramsess, 41, had been behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 pickup truck. As he was exiting onto Wesley Chapel Road, he “collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down in the left lane.”

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, police said Monday.

“Kisasi Adebayo joins his father Taraja @chop.saki and sisters Sundari and Fujibo on their journey. May God bless all their souls. You all will be missed. 😔 “ Ramsess’ mother, Akili, wrote Saturday on Instagram.

In a previous update, she said that Kisasi had been on life support and that two of her other granddaughters had survived, including a 3-year-old who was in the vehicle and had been hospitalized but was recovering from minor injuries. The age of the other granddaughter is not clear.

“All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was,” Akili wrote Thursday. “He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He [had] a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be. Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance. Oh God! I can’t believe they’re gone! We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren’s recovery. Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers.”



Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral expenses and Akili’s other “immediate needs.” They also gave the “devastating update” about the third child’s death Saturday.

“Kisasi - or ‘Sauce the Boss’ - brought so much joy to the lives of so many. [He] was surrounded by loving family members every moment he spent in the hospital. Please continue to wrap your arms around Akili and her family,” the organizer said.

As of Monday, the campaign, which set a goal of $150,000, had received more than a thousand donations and raised more than $84,000.

Ramsess’ other film credits include “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “Creed III” and “Black Adam.” He also did stunt work for the series “BMF” and “Atlanta.”