USC recruit Alijah Arenas, son of Gilbert Arenas, injured in auto crash

Alijah Arenas, a Chatsworth High star committed to USC, was injured in an auto crash Thursday.

Alijah Arenas, the Chatsworth High star and crown jewel of USC’s incoming recruiting class, was involved in a serious auto accident on Thursday morning, a person familiar with the situation not authorized to discuss it publicly told The Times.

Arenas has been hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who first reported the crash.

Alijah is the son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who canceled plans to stream a new episode of his online show Thursday.

Advertisement

A top-10 recruit in the 2025 class, Alijah Arenas led Chatsworth High to the CIF Division II state championship game in March. He left Chatsworth as the all-time City Section scoring leader, with more than 3,000 points, and recently competed in the McDonald’s All-American game.

Arenas was slated to play a major role as a freshman at USC after choosing the Trojans over more established basketball powers like Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky.

Chatsworth students had the day off from school Thursday in observance of Armenian Genocide Memorial Day.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.