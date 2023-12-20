This Barbie is married: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wed after 12 years together

How’s this for a quirky marriage story: Longtime creative and romantic partners Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have tied the knot after 12 years together.

The “Barbie” director and “Marriage Story” filmmaker reportedly wed Tuesday and celebrated the nuptials by attending a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden — with the bride still wearing a white skirt suit.

Page Six reported that Gerwig happily told people backstage that they had just gotten married at New York City Hall and that the newlyweds “were both glowing and celebrating.” TMZ obtained photos of the two smiling in the audience.

Representatives for the “Barbie” co-writers did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The couple met on the set of the 2010 dramedy “Greenberg,” which Baumbach directed and co-wrote. Gerwig starred in the film alongside Ben Stiller. Baumbach was separated from his wife, Jennifer Jason Leigh, at the time. Their split is believed to have fueled Baumbach’s screenplay for “Marriage Story,” which starred Adam Driver.

Baumbach, 54, and Gerwig, 40, reportedly started dating in 2011 while they teamed up again on the 2012 film “Frances Ha,” which he also directed. Gerwig co-wrote the acclaimed black-and-white comedy and earned a Golden Globe nomination for lead actress after starring in it. They also collaborated on 2015’s “Mistress America” and a TV movie called “The Corrections.” In 2022, she starred alongside Driver in the Baumbach-written horror comedy “White Noise.”

The two made things red-carpet official in 2018 when when they stepped out together at the Oscars and Golden Globes when Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” was in contention. The couple welcomed their first child, Harold, in 2019 and Gerwig posed with him on the January 2020 cover of Vogue. They welcomed another son in March of this year. (Baumbach also has a son from his previous marriage.)

It’s already been a huge year for Gerwig, who became the first female director to cross the billion-dollar box-office milestone with the record-breaking “Barbie” movie, which she co-wrote with Baumbach.

Both filmmakers previously took on the awards-season promo circuit while their respective 2019 projects — her adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” and his Netflix drama “Marriage Story” — were in awards contention. The creative and writing partners reportedly got engaged in 2020 but Gerwig told former “Late Late Show” host James Corden that she already referred to Baumbach as her husband, specifically when speaking to the elderly because it puts them “at ease.”

She also said that she doesn’t like to refer to him as her boyfriend, lover or even “fiance” because it “makes it sound like there’s an imminent wedding.”

Another fun fact? The couple both cast Laura Dern in their 2019 films — a career note adorably highlighted by the filmmakers when they wore matching Dern sweaters to the Gotham Awards that December and read each other’s dueling tributes about the actor.