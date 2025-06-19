Jason Segel and dancer-actor Kayla Radomski are engaged after two years of dating

Jason Segel is engaged to girlfriend and “So You Think You Can Dance” alumna Kayla Radomski.

Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski are taking their love to a new level: engagement.

“Shrinking” star Segel, 45, popped the question to girlfriend and “So You Think You Can Dance” alumna Radomski, 34, she revealed on Wednesday on Instagram. Radomski shared a carousel of photos from the outdoor proposal, including photos of the actor kneeling as he asks for her hand in marriage.

“FOREVER YES,” Radomski said in her caption, adding emojis of a ring and a heart.

Radomski, whose credits also include “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood” and TV series “Chasing 8s” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” and Segel were first spotted together in October 2023 during a date night at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

The duo made their romance red-carpet official at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, when Segel was nominated for his work in Apple TV+’s “Shrinking.” The pair continued hitting the red carpet later that year as part of the awards circuit, which included the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards and high-profile parties. Months before their engagement, “How I Met Your Mother” star Segel and Radomski appeared again at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Advertisement

“Nothing makes me happier than to stand by your side and see your light shine so bright!!!” Radomski said of Segel in an Instagram post shared in October amid the Season 2 premiere of “Shrinking. “Not only are you so talented but your kindness and the way you make everyone around you feel seen and loved is unmatched.”

Awards Jason Segel finds his calm even amid the comically dark territory of ‘Shrinking’ The actor and co-creator plays a therapist grieving the loss of his wife on the Apple TV+ series. Sounds sad, but the show blends high and low comedy with weighty themes and melancholic moments.

Segel’s marriage to Radomski, who has also shared the stage with Taylor Swift as a backup dancer, will be his first. He previously had relationships with his “Freaks and Geeks” co-star Linda Cardellini and “Dying for Sex” star Michelle Williams.

There was plenty of love going around in Radomski’s Instagram comments section, where fellow entertainers and dancers including Broadway star Jordan Fisher, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy , and fellow “SYTYCD” alums Melanie Moore and Lex Ishimoto congratulated the couple on their engagement.