To laugh and to hold: Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are engaged
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence will soon be more than just comedy contemporaries: They’re going to be in-laws.
Eric Murphy (son of “The Nutty Professor” star Murphy) and Jasmin Lawrence (daughter of “Bad Boys” comic Lawrence) are headed to the altar, they announced Saturday. “God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny,” they captioned an Instagram video of their engagement.
“We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” they added. In the video, Eric walks Jasmin into a room adorned with elegant candelabra, flower petals spread across the floor, bouquets of roses and a large red heart framed on a wall. Eric, wearing a black suit, gets down on one knee and pops the question. Then he and Jasmin, in a black body-hugging dress, pose for photos.
Jasmin, 28, and Eric, 35, shared their engagement more than three years after they made their romance Instagram official in June 2021. At the time, Eric said he was “head over heels in LOVE” with his now-fiancée. A month later, Jasmin celebrated her partner’s birthday on Instagram, writing “I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side.”
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good reveal they are engaged at Ebony Power 100 Gala
Actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are taking their relationship to the next level. The couple revealed their engagement over the weekend.
Since then, the pair of comedy royalty have shared photos from their Valentine’s Day celebrations and various vacations. Earlier this year, Jasmin and Eric took their romance to the red carpet premiere of Eddie Murphy’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”
Jasmin is the eldest of Martin Lawrence’s three daughters and is the only child the “Black Knight” star, 59, shares with ex-wife Patricia Southall. Eric is the eldest of Eddie Murphy’s 10 children. He is the “Haunted Mansion” comedian’s only child with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely.
Both Jasmin and Eric seem to be following in their fathers’ footsteps. In recent years, Jasmin earned acting credits for appearing in Lawrence’s “Bad Boys for Life” and “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” films while Eric touts post-production credits for his dad’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” and “Candy Cane Lane.” Eric also has voice acting credits for two “Megamind” projects, according to IMDB.
Eddie Murphy marries his partner of 12 years, Australian model Paige Butcher, this week in Anguilla. The ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ actor proposed in 2018.
The potential of two comedy families coming together hasn’t been lost on Martin, who joked during a 2022 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that his daughter and Eric Murphy could create a “comedy super-baby.” When Kimmel prodded about a potential wedding, Martin joked, “I’m gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it.”
Murphy, who married his longtime girlfriend, model Paige Butcher, in July, turned that idea back on Lawrence. He told Canada’s Etalk in 2023 that it’s the father-of-the-bride (ahem, Martin) who should pay for the ceremony.
“If it goes down, Martin is paying,” he said. “And the wedding better be wonderful.”
More to Read
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.