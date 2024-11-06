Kristin Scott Thomas confirms secret wedding to Bloomberg News’ John Micklethwait

British actor Kristin Scott Thomas has wed Bloomberg News editor Johh Micklethwait.

The “Slow Horses” star confirmed her nuptials on Tuesday’s “Ruthie’s Table 4” podcast after host Ruth Rogers mentioned the wedding in the episode’s introduction.

“Kristin is basking in love and the joy of just a few weeks ago marrying the editor and my friend John Micklethwait,” Rogers said. The Independent had previously reported that the two, who reportedly dated for about five years, secretly wed in September.

Representatives for Scott Thomas did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Scott Thomas added that she had been “longing for stability” rather than traveling the world, including sleeping in the same bed for more than two weeks at a time. Her work in television has allowed for that.

“So much life happens in those four years,” Scott Thomas said of her time on the AppleTV+ thriller series. “People have died, people have been born, people have got divorced, people have got married. And this year we’ve had two weddings. We had Jack [Lowden]’s wedding [to Saoirse Ronan] and my wedding.”

The Oscar-nominated star of “The English Patient” said she and Micklethwait got married in Rutland, England, where his family is from. Discussing the wedding menu on the food podcast, the Cornish performer said that they had coronation chicken, a cold chicken salad famously created for a luncheon during Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation. As a wedding present, her sister collected and compiled maternal and paternal family recipes and put them into a book for her.

The “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Gosford Park” star previously was married to obstetrician François Olivennes from 1987 to 2005. The former couple share three adult children.