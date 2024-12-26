‘Baby Driver’ actor Hudson Meek dies at 16 after falling from moving vehicle

Actor Hudson Meek, photographed at the September premiere of “A Different Man” in France, died Saturday after falling from a moving vehicle.

Hudson Meek, an actor who appeared in “Baby Driver” and voiced Bada in the preschool-age series “Badanamu Stories,” has died after falling from a moving car. He was 16.

Meek fell “to the roadway from a motor vehicle in motion” in Vestavia Hills, Ala., on the night of Dec. 19, the Jefferson County coroner’s office said Thursday in a statement to The Times. Meek sustained blunt force injuries and was admitted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, the coroner’s office said.

Representatives for the Police Department did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

“Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight,” Meek’s family wrote Saturday in a statement on his Instagram page. “His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.”

Meek’s family described his death as a sudden and tragic loss. In his official obituary, the family noted that the teen was an organ donor and his family was comforted “by knowing that he will continue to help others for years to come.” His family did not mention his cause or manner of death in the obituary.

Meek played a younger version of Ansel Elgort’s Baby in the 2017 action-drama “Baby Driver.” He also appeared in the CW’s “Legacies,” Hulu’s “Genius” and NBC’s crime drama “Found.” Some of his other projects are slated for release in 2025, his family said.

“He absolutely loved spending time on set and having the chance to learn the names and stories of every member of the cast and crew,” his family said.

Hudson Joseph Meek was an Alabama resident and a sophomore at Vestavia Hills High School, where he played for the Vestavia Hills Rebel football team. Meek was also part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and honor choir and loved gathering with friends outside of school, doing water sports and “anything in the woods,” traveling and acting, the obituary said. He also loved binge-watching “The Simpsons,” playing and watching sports — particularly football, basketball and boxing — and “anything involving the Auburn Tigers.”

“Hudson was reflective and thoughtful, however he was tenacious when he set his mind to something,” the obituary said. He became a certified open water scuba diver at 13 and obtained his advanced open water certification later that year. He visited all 50 U.S. states and had set his sights on visiting all seven continents. The actor was also an active member of the Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, where he often attended youth events.

“Hudson’s personality was one of a kind. He was confident, convicted in his beliefs, spontaneous, and quick-witted. He never let the facts get in the way of a funny story, and he loved friendly banter. He was a prankster, loved a good joke, and was happiest when he was making others laugh,” the obituary said. “Hudson thrived in settings that allowed him to meet and serve new people. Hudson was a vibrant and dynamic person who lived life to the fullest.”

Meek is survived by his parents, Derek Firth Meek and Lani Wells Meek, and older brother, Tucker Firth Meek, his grandmothers, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family is planning a celebration of life ceremony on Saturday and has set up the Hudson J. Meek Memorial Scholarship at Vestavia Hills High School. They are asking mourners to make donations to the fund in lieu of flowers.