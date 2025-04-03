‘Who do I need to talk to or bribe to be a part of this?’ Laurence Fishburne looks back on 12 key roles

If the filmmaking duo known as Daniels had not named their Oscar-winning movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” it would have been the perfect title for a tribute to Laurence Fishburne.

Since his breakthrough as the energetic “Mr. Clean” in 1979’s “Apocalypse Now,” the actor has been a ubiquitous presence in Hollywood and beyond, shifting seamlessly from hit franchises (“The Matrix” and “John Wick”) to groundbreaking films (“Boyz N the Hood,”) to television (“black-ish”) and theater (“Thurgood” and the recent Broadway revival of David Mamet’s “American Buffalo”). He also writes and directs, and has been recruited to lend his distinctive voice to animated movies, video games and podcasts.

The latest entry in that voluminous output is 20th Century Studios’ action-espionage drama “The Amateur,” starring Rami Malek as Charlie Heller, a talented CIA analyst who undertakes a mission of vengeance after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack. Fishburne is Henderson, a retired colonel specializing in training field agents who comes into Heller’s orbit.

And although Fishburne is in only a handful of scenes, his formidable presence adds gravitas to the entire film.

James Hawes, who directed “The Amateur,” praised the actor’s “enigmatic nature” and his ability to project simultaneous danger and charm: “He was the first name on the list for this role.”

Laurence Fishburne and Rami Malek in “The Amateur.” (John Wilson / 20th Century Studios)

“The Amateur,” in theaters April 11, drops into a dizzying schedule for Fishburne, a strong indicator that although he is marking his 50th anniversary in show business, he shows no sign of slowing down. It also raises the question of whether he finds time to sleep.

He recently responded to the query with a deep, booming laugh. “Yes, I do,” he said while taking a break from a photo shoot at a Hollywood studio. “I sleep very well.”

You’d be forgiven for assuming otherwise. March, for instance, was occupied by theater work: Fishburne was joined by Titus Welliver (“Bosch”) in a staged reading/revival of his first produced play as a playwright, 1995’s “Riff Raff,” and he closed out the month in “Like They Do in the Movies,” the one-man show he wrote and stars in about “the stories and lies people have told me. And that I have told myself.” He hopes to tour the production over the next few years.

Upcoming projects on the big and small screens include South by Southwest premiere “The Astronaut,” starring Kate Mara as a woman encountering strange happenings following her return from a NASA mission, and the fourth season of Netflix’s fantasy-drama “The Witcher” (“It’s a new kind of character and world for me,” he said.).

Despite his accomplishments, though, Fishburne still thinks of himself as a young thespian hoping to get his first break.

“At this point, I can’t describe my career any other way [than] to say that I am a journeyman,” he said. “What drives me is the same thing that drove me when I first started. I’m still hungry, hungry to do good work and interesting things. I’m curious about stuff I don’t know, and that curiosity makes me bounce around.”

Laurence Fishburne poses for a portrait ahead of the actor’s strong supporting role in Disney’s new spy movie “The Amateur.” (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Teaming up with Malek, who won a lead actor Oscar for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” fits squarely in that creative quest. Fishburne has been a fan since Malek co-starred in HBO’s epic World War II miniseries “The Pacific.”

“When I saw him in that, I felt, ‘This guy is the real deal,’ ” Fishburne recalled. The opportunity to work alongside Malek and the strength of the script were the factors that led Fishburne to sign on to the project.

“My choices are intuitive for the most part, whether a piece of material speaks to me or not, “ he said, though he admits that other factors have also come into play in the past — including one very important instance of being in the right place at the right time.

“I met John Singleton when I was doing ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse,’ ” he said, reflecting on his first encounter with the late “Boyz N the Hood” writer-director, during his stint as Cowboy Curtis on the eccentric Saturday morning TV show.

“He was a production assistant on that show and I had just finished ‘School Daze.’ He approached me and said, ‘I want to know everything about that movie, everything about [director Spike Lee].’ And then he said, ‘Why are you doing this kids’ show?’ I said, ‘I need a job. I gotta work.’ My wife had just had our first baby and a second child was on the way. I had bought a house and had a mortgage.”

Reflecting on some of his more well-known work, as well as some “deep cuts,” Fishburne was upbeat, his trademark laugh punctuating many of his memories: “I love what I do, and being able to do it in many different arenas and many differing mediums makes it fun. I feel I’m fulfilling my purpose.”

Fishburne in “Apocalypse Now.” (CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images)

‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979)

Fishburne was only 14 when he began filming his breakthrough performance, the first of his collaborations with director Francis Ford Coppola, which include “The Cotton Club” and “Megalopolis.”

It changed my life, set me on the path of living an artistic life. This is where I came to the realization that I could be an artist, and that there was more to this thing of being in the movies than what I thought. I discovered there was a way to be of service with this talent I’ve been given. Whenever I happen across this film when it comes on, I see Larry Fishburne, the kid.

‘Death Wish II’ (1982)

The sequel to the hit 1974 film starring Charles Bronson as architect-turned-vigilante Paul Kersey featured Fishburne as a gang member named Cutter who targets Kersey’s family. Things do not end well for him.

I needed a job. I went to the audition and they said, “OK, you guys have to rape this chair.” So I jumped in and sexually assaulted a chair. Got the gig. It was an honor to share the screen with Charles Bronson — and to get wasted by him.

Fishburne with Paul Reubens in “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.” (Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ (1986-90)

Fishburne played Cowboy Curtis in Paul Reubens’ groundbreaking show that appealed to kids and adults alike.

What was marvelous about “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” was that it was very experimental. It was not for everybody. Paul had come up with this very strange boy/man. He and Paul Paragon and Lynn Marie Stewart from the Groundlings said, “We need a cowboy.” I said, “OK.” I did this very serious gunslinger, like Yul Brynner from “The Magnificent Seven,” because I had no hair when I auditioned. They said, “Um, can you do it lighter?” and I said, “Oh, comedy!” So I decided to be silly. I bought a jheri curl wig because that was the big thing on the West Coast. It reminded me of the thing that gave me joy when I was a child, which was “Batman” with Adam West. And it wasn’t just kids that watched. Adults watched. It was the ‘80s, so people would party all night, and then end the night by watching “Pee-wee” in the morning. I was just thrilled we did something that people enjoyed.

‘School Daze’ (1988)

Spike Lee’s musical drama, set at a top historically Black college, took on issues of colorism, “good” and “bad” hair and more. Fishburne starred as Vaughn “Dap” Dunlap, a militant student who clashes with fraternity leader Julian “Big Brother Almighty” Eaves (Giancarlo Esposito).

I love “School Daze.” I recently revisited it with my teenage daughter. It’s again one of those cultural touchstones. We hadn’t seen that world before in a movie — the only people who knew about that world were people who lived in that world. The fact that we told it musically took it to another level. The “good and bad hair” number, the “Doing Da Butt” sequence — those things are timeless. Then there’s the cast. Myself, Giancarlo, Samuel L. Jackson, Tisha Campbell, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Branford Marsalis. All of those people went on to wonderful work. It’s a significant achievement for Spike.

Cuba Gooding Jr., left, Fishburne and Ice Cube in “Boyz N the Hood.” (Columbia Pictures)

‘Boyz N the Hood’ (1991)

Singleton scored an Oscar nomination for directing for his gritty coming-of-age drama set in South Los Angeles. Fishburne starred as Furious Styles, a single father trying to keep his son, Tre (Cuba Gooding), on the right path.

Another historic cinematic achievement. I was working with a first-time director who was very young but supremely confident. I trusted him because his story was authentic. He was telling his story — no lies, no fabrication.

‘Deep Cover’ (1992)

Fishburne starred as undercover cop Russell Stevens, who almost gets in over his head as he tries to bring down drug dealer David Jason (Jeff Goldblum).

That film was important as establishing myself as a leading man. It still holds up. It’s the kind of movie I always wanted to make — I saw movies like that when I was young. It’s like “Serpico” and “Baretta.” To get to play with someone like Jeff, who is so mercurial and cerebral yet is so playful — and then he goes dark — was a joy.

Fishburne with Angela Bassett in “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” (D. Stevens / Fox)

‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ (1993)

Fishburne and Angela Bassett scored Oscar nominations for this film about Tina Turner’s struggle to break free of her volcanic and abusive husband Ike Turner.

I love music — jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, all genres. I fully got to live out my rock ‘n’ roll fantasy. I rock a Beatle wig and knee-high boots. C’mon! Sly Stone and Billy Preston got nothing on my Ike! Yes, he was dark, but I try to keep in the light.

‘Always Outnumbered’ (1998)

The HBO adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel “Always Outnumbered, Always Outgunned” starred Fishburne as Socrates Fortlow, an angry ex-convict trying to deal with life outside prison. Cicely Tyson and Natalie Cole co-starred.

That’s a great piece of work. Walter Mosley is a genius — I’m a huge Walter fan. Socrates was really complex and really simple at the same time. He was seething with rage, but he was also incredibly patient and compassionate because of the tragic mistakes. Natalie Cole was fabulous. She was not an actress, but she held her own in that film.

Fishburne and Keanu Reeves, left, have teamed up in two blockbuster franchises, “The Matrix” and “John Wick.” (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

‘The Matrix’ (1999)

Wearing sunglasses and a heavy leather trenchcoat, Fishburne showed off his action movie chops as the enigmatic operative Morpheus in the original film and the first two sequels.

Another life-changing experience. I’m so proud to have been a part of that, one of the culturally impactful films of the last century. I had no idea it would become so iconic. But I did know it was the most original thing I had ever read. I had never come across anything like it. It’s so ingrained in the public psyche — everyone is always talking about “I’m going down the rabbit hole” or “red pill, blue pill.” It also borrowed from the Chinese school of action movies, advancing and improving the American school of action work. Since we made that movie, the idea that you can exist in different worlds is now a staple of moviemaking. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the best version of that.

‘Thurgood’ (2008)

Fishburne was nominated for a Tony Award for the one-man play in which he portrayed civil rights attorney and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

I learned a lot about the history of our country and the importance of the law, our Constitution, the patience and determination and fortitude required in the dismantling of segregation in our country. I gave what I consider to be a command performance for President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. It was one of the proudest moments of my life to portray that man for that couple in that city at that time.

Fishburne with the cast of “black-ish” in the landmark police brutality episode “Hope.” (Patrick Wymore / ABC)

‘black-ish’ (2014-22)

Fishburne was an executive producer and co-star of this ABC sitcom about a Black family living in an upper-class, predominantly white neighborhood.

I’ve always admired Anthony Anderson. I knew innately he had dramatic chops as well as his obvious comedic chops. I was also a great fan and admirer of Tracee Ellis Ross. The three of us anchored that show in a really powerful way. And then there were the young people in the cast [Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin] — it’s scary to think how great they are going to be. Then there’s the great Jenifer Lewis. There was just a natural chemistry with all of us. We didn’t try to manufacture anything. It just worked. That show also falls in line with one of the major things in my work, which is to show what it is like to be Black in America, with all its vicissitudes — not just the tragedy.

‘John Wick Chapter 2’ (2017)

Reuniting with his “Matrix” colleague Keanu Reeves, Fishburne was introduced in the second installment of the assassin franchise as the Bowery King, the commander of the Soup Kitchen, a homeless shelter that serves as a front for an underground intelligence network.

So I see “John Wick” and it seemed like so much fun. I got together with Keanu and said, “Who do I need to talk to — or bribe — to be a part of this?” He said, “We’re thinking about you for something.” It’s just pure joy to be in another movie and franchise with him. It’s so much fun to do an action movie unlike anything you’ve ever seen. It’s another one that pushes and takes it to the next level.