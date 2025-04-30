Keep it short: ‘Steve’s Lava Chicken’ from ‘Minecraft’ is the tiniest tune ever on the Hot 100

Jack Black has a Billboard Hot 100 hit in “Steve’s Lava Chicken,” the 34-second tune from “A Minecraft Movie.” Oh, there’s an extended dance remix too.

Turns out what you get when you mix hot lava and chicken is actually a tiny little hit. Tiny as in short. Very short.

The “Steve’s Lava Chicken” song from “A Minecraft Movie” has landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, according to the music news outlet itself. At 34 seconds, the ditty is the shortest song ever to make the Hot 100 cut, edging out the 37-second “Beautiful Trip” by Kid Cudi and the 45-second “PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen)” by Pikotaro. It debuts at No. 78 on the May 3 chart, per Billboard.

On the longer end of the shortest songs, “Steve’s Lava Chicken” handily bested “Pete Davidson” by Ariana Grande, which comes in at a not-so-tiny minute and 13 seconds.

Lyrics include: “Crispy and juicy, now you’re having a snack. Ooh, super spicy. It’s a lava attack.”

Might the song’s success have something to do with the messy “chicken jockey” trend that has recently trashed theaters? Could be, though Black is almost certainly pro-Hot 100, while being anti-popcorn throwing.

Oh — there’s also a minute-plus extended lava chicken dance remix floating around too, complete with vocals from Jason Momoa’s Garrett.

Movie music doesn’t get much juicier than that.