Live: ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert

Hello fellow quarantiners, and welcome to the LA Times' coverage of Global Citizen's "One World: Together at Home" concert, in support of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic being led by the World Health Organization. The concert and broadcast, carried on CBS, NBC, ABC and the CW, is curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. Among the performers are Paul McCartney, Elton John, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Eddie Vedder, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Lopez. Leading up to the global broadcast special, which will be streamed live at 5 p.m. PT (but broadcast on TV on the West Coast at 8 p.m.), there is a six-hour pre-broadcast series of performances and appearances. You can watch the six-hour pre-show and two-hour concert on your laptops and portable devices via YouTube, Instragram, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Roku and many others streamers. The LA Times' music team will be checking in throughout the afternoon bringing you updates and analysis of the pre-show performances, and then back in full force for the broadcast, beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Now at least we all have something to look forward to today...