Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Music

Lizzo on getting the ‘Jeopardy!’ treatment: ‘Mama, I made it’

Lizzo
R&B star Lizzo was featured as a clue on “Jeopardy!”
(Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images )
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Oct. 29, 2019
8:18 AM
Share

Lizzo just took a DNA test and turns out she’s 100% that “Jeopardy!” clue.

The chart-topping “Truth Hurts” singer and rapper marked her latest milestone on Monday when she became the answer to a clue on the classic trivia show.

The $600 clue, delivered by host Alex Trebek: “In 2019, this five-letter rap & R&B artist had the ‘Juice’ to be nominated for best new artist at the VMAs.”

And while contestant Diana responded correctly with the artist’s name, Lizzo’s social-media response was even better.

Advertisement

The self-care preaching artist immortalized the moment on Instagram with a clip from the show and this bit of pith: “THIS AINT A DRILL,” she wrote. “IM A @jeopardy QUESTION MAMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA I MADE IT I LOVE YOU ALEX TREBEK.”

The moment certainly is a welcome reprieve for the breakout artist who is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with songwriters trying to get credit for her hit “Truth Hurts.”

Her shout-out to Trebek was also a sweet gesture given that the perennial host is still battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

MusicTelevision
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Nardine Saad
Follow Us
Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement