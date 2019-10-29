Lizzo on getting the ‘Jeopardy!’ treatment: ‘Mama, I made it’

Lizzo just took a DNA test and turns out she’s 100% that “Jeopardy!” clue.

The chart-topping “Truth Hurts” singer and rapper marked her latest milestone on Monday when she became the answer to a clue on the classic trivia show.

The $600 clue, delivered by host Alex Trebek: “In 2019, this five-letter rap & R&B artist had the ‘Juice’ to be nominated for best new artist at the VMAs.”

And while contestant Diana responded correctly with the artist’s name, Lizzo’s social-media response was even better.

The self-care preaching artist immortalized the moment on Instagram with a clip from the show and this bit of pith: “THIS AINT A DRILL,” she wrote. “IM A @jeopardy QUESTION MAMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA I MADE IT I LOVE YOU ALEX TREBEK.”

The moment certainly is a welcome reprieve for the breakout artist who is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with songwriters trying to get credit for her hit “Truth Hurts.”

Her shout-out to Trebek was also a sweet gesture given that the perennial host is still battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.