Baby Taylor Swift is the best part of the new holiday song ‘Christmas Tree Farm’

Taylor Swift has released an original holiday song, “Christmas Tree Farm,” with a video chock-full of home movies from Swift’s Christmases past.

If you have been dying to see Little Tay bundled up in snowsuits and jammies, playing in snowbanks, on sleds and under the tree Christmas morning, this video has arrived just in time. She even unwraps a brand-new gifted guitar.

“I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem,” the singer-songwriter said on Instagram when she released the tune.

She was, of course, joking — which is something we felt we needed to clarify for anyone who’s had the song on repeat since it was released at midnight East Coast time.

(We know you’re out there, people: The tune had already racked up more than 2 million views in only 10 hours on YouTube and heaven knows how many streams elsewhere.)

Swift, in search of business advice, had reached out to her cats for a consult Thursday in advance of last night’s release. They were not impressed, and likely do not have the track on repeat today.

Our best guess? The kitties are off today surreptitiously playing this pop-star Christmas classic, simply because it’s the Best One Ever: