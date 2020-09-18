Brazilian singer Anitta’s new song has everything we need, including Cardi B

La Caldi’s back, baby.

Cardi B’s alter ego, who leans into her Dominican roots, makes a cameo alongside Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers in Brazilian artist Anitta’s new bilingual song, “Me Gusta,” which dropped Friday followed by a vibrant video. Cardi weaves seamlessly between English and Spanish.

“I’ve got the flavor of an Afro-Latina,” the “WAP” hitmaker sings in Spanish. “And I move my waist like Shakira.”

“That’s a perfect match,” Anitta told NBC about working with Cardi. “It was always my dream to bring out my culture, Brazilian culture to the world, and she is the best bridge … for that.”

The Brazilian superstar is also a polyglot: Her native language is Portuguese, but she sings in both Spanish and English on “Me Gusta.”

The music video pays tribute to Anitta’s homeland: Filmed pre-pandemic in Salvador, the capital of the Brazilian state of Bahia, it features local women, Afro-Latinas and people from LGBTQ communities.

Anitta, who is bisexual, dazzles in a feathered rainbow dress in the video.

The Latin Grammy nominee fuses two Brazilian styles, funk and pagode (a subgenre of samba), in the new single. The former comes from the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, while the latter is popular in Bahia, the state where the video was filmed.

Anitta is hard at work on her fifth album, which is expected to drop sometime this year, following 2019’s “Kisses.”

“My album is a little bit of a mix of Brazilian culture, and we are always Latino sounds with Brazilian culture with pop, American radio,” she told NBC. “So, each song has a little bit of a difference between each other, because we are bringing different cultures, different mixes of these cultures. … You will always feel Brazil on the tracks.”