Diana Ross reacts to Mary Wilson’s death: ‘The Supremes will live on in our hearts’

Like so many others, Diana Ross woke up to sad news Tuesday: Mary Wilson, an original member of the pioneering pop trio the Supremes alongside Ross and Florence Ballard, had died.

“I am reminded that each day is a gift,” Ross said on Twitter. “I have so many wonderful memories of our time together. ‘The Supremes’ will live on in our hearts.”

Ross wasn’t alone in expressing her condolences — she was joined by the likes of Patti LaBelle, Gloria Gaynor, Paul Stanley, LaToya Jackson, Viola Davis, Neil deGrasse Tyson and others.

Advertisement

Bruce Resnikoff, Universal Music Enterprises president and CEO, spoke with clarity about Wilson’s role in music.

“Many artists have Mary to thank as she was often the spokesperson for the music industry and known as a fierce advocate for artist rights and copyright protection,” he said in a statement on the UMe and Classic Motown Twitter feeds. “But it was her music, first and foremost, that helped bridge America’s cultural divide and continues to inspire a new generation.”

I just woke up to this news , my condolences to you Mary's family ,I am reminded that each day is a gift ,I have so many wonderful memories of our time together "The Supremes " will live on ,in our hearts 💕 — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) February 9, 2021

The world has lost one of its greatest legends, Mary Wilson, original and founding member of the Supremes. pic.twitter.com/KJzNutx9lQ — Classic Motown (@ClassicMotown) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

“She was a legend and an icon and what she contributed to the world cannot be overstated,” LaBelle tweeted. “I send my deepest condolences and prayers to her family, loved ones and fans.”

“OMG! Mary Wilson of the Supremes has died suddenly. I was just on a Zoom call with her Wednesday for about an hour & never could have imagined this,” KISS co-founder Stanley tweeted. “So full of life & great stories. Absolutely shocked. Rest In Supreme Peace Mary.”

Tweeted Gaynor: “I’m truly disturbed & saddened by Mary Wilson’s passing. We’ve lost yet another outstanding star in our entertainment galaxy. She was an amazing talent, a lovely & warm person who will be sorely missed.”

Wilson herself was tweeting less than a month ago, “I turn 77 in March, & I can’t wait!” And in a video posted to YouTube Saturday she was excited about Black History Month and the upcoming Universal Music release of new recordings of her music.

Advertisement

Here is a further sampling of reactions to Wilson’s death, which happened Monday night at her home in Las Vegas. No cause of death has been reported yet.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of the beautiful Mary Wilson! She was a legend and an icon and what she contributed to the world cannot be overstated. I send my deepest condolences and prayers to her family, loved ones and fans. ❤ pic.twitter.com/NBNZ6d8qmO — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) February 9, 2021

OMG! Mary Wilson of the Supremes has died suddenly. I was just on a Zoom call with her Wednesday for about an hour & never could have imagined this. So full of life & great stories. Absolutely shocked. Rest In Supreme Peace Mary. https://t.co/E9CmwF1Hum — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

I’m truly disturbed & saddened by Mary Wilson’s passing. We’ve lost yet another outstanding star in our entertainment galaxy. She was an amazing talent, a lovely & warm person who will be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends & fans. May she Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/bzibWYsQ68 — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) February 9, 2021

Founding member of MOTOWN’s Supremes, whose songs lifted so many of us up, in an era when we were reaching for a voice of our own in an unwelcoming world.



Mary Wilson, RIP (1944-2021) pic.twitter.com/BFZk7L6oYB — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 9, 2021

RIP Mary Wilson! Godspeed 💛 pic.twitter.com/An5bPm8nkR — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 9, 2021

What an blessing to have had the Supreme Mary Wilson on #thereal.. I was over the moon to meet her, she grew up in the same Detroit Projects as I and she showed me that I could make it out. Talented and beautiful.. She will be missed. RIP pic.twitter.com/7Bb3o3Xn8b — Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

To a female trailblazer and forever Sweetheart of Motown, who brought many timeless records for generations to come - Thank You.



Your art and your legacy will forever live on in the Motown story. From our Motown family, rest in paradise @MWilsonSupreme 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YwsZM41g9v — Motown Records (@motown) February 9, 2021

“RIP to the original Supreme, Mary Wilson. She was known as ‘the sexy one’ in the group but she was much more, and worked til the end to preserve the group’s incredible legacy in the music world and in history,” tweeted Andy Cohen. The TV host also posted a personal memory about waiting in line to meet the “dazzling” Wilson when he was in college.

Remembering waiting in line for hours for Mary Wilson to sign my book when I was a college freshman. I was so excited I’d met a Supreme! She was dazzling. pic.twitter.com/fbWDQzZm85 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 9, 2021

My deepest condolences to the loved ones of the iconic Mary Wilson! You gave us great music! #RIPMaryWilson #MaryWilson #TheSupremes pic.twitter.com/Ll7ZXMJYfC — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

RIP Mary Wilson. Legendary founding member of the Supremes and fantastic solo artist. I had a wonderful conversation with her just before the quarantine. She was full of energy and plans so this is shocking as well as tragic. Our love and condolences go to her family and friends. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) February 9, 2021

Mary Wilson along with Florence Ballard and Diana Ross changed the game permanently. Hit after hit after hit, on regular rotation to this day. A Supreme Titan may have left us but that legacy will never be surpassed. Rest in power #MaryWilson ❤️ https://t.co/q54gUFLmcl pic.twitter.com/li8ndoy7yx — Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) February 9, 2021

Mary Wilson thank you for the music. pic.twitter.com/G3ICtAw7b0 — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

Mary Wilson brought so much love to @TamronHallShow and to her fans when she stopped by the studio. I’m grateful for this moment because it captures how she lived her life ..Supreme Joy. pic.twitter.com/QXdPVdF0lY — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 9, 2021

It’s a shame that in the loss of Mary Wilson the news channels focus on clips of her backing Diana Ross when she later became lead singer & sang on great tracks like Stoned Love, Floy Joy & Nathan Jones... just sayin’ 😔❤️ RIP — Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) February 9, 2021

During my days at OU, I got my haircut at Midway Barber shop. On more than one occasion, my barber spoke on his celebrity crush on Mary Wilson. “Everybody watched Diana, but I guarantee you what, I was watching MARY. She was so fine. I could pick her voice out of the three” pic.twitter.com/h7WQvwo8mZ — JD “Danzig” McPherson (@jdmcphersonjr) February 9, 2021

#RIP Mary Wilson, co-founding member of The Supremes. Thank you for all the great music. Prayers go out to her family and friends. #Motown #Detroit pic.twitter.com/yV4yG0THTU — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

#RIP Mary Wilson, co-founding member of The Supremes. Thank you for all the great music. Prayers go out to her family and friends. #Motown #Detroit pic.twitter.com/yV4yG0THTU — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) February 9, 2021

Did anyone watch China Beach? I see Mary Wilson passed & for some reason it made me remember the amazing opening to that show. @DianaRoss & the Supremes proof you can be both strong and sexy. #Reflections #RIP https://t.co/cNNNBluWG7 — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) February 9, 2021

Rare video of Mary Wilson leading The Supremes.. Rest In Peace Miss Mary... pic.twitter.com/nRI1elvehU — Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 9, 2021

We mourn the passing of legend and founding member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson. Mary changed the face of music to become a trendsetter who broke down social, racial, and gender barriers. Her legacy and impact will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/hTmFYIHCfV — Universal Music Group (@UMG) February 9, 2021

Advertisement