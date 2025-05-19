Country star Alan Jackson retires from touring

Alan Jackson performs at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, 2021, in Nashville. Jackson revealed in a new interview that he has a degenerative nerve condition that has affected his balance.

Country star Alan Jackson has retired from touring after more than three decades on the road.

Jackson, 66, had previously announced that he would end his touring career after battling health issues. His current live run, Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, ended in Milwaukee on Saturday.

“Y’all may have heard that I’m kinda winding down,” Jackson told the crowd onstage. “In fact, this is my last road show of my career. Y’all gonna make me tear up out here.”

That show is likely not the final performance of Jackson’s career, though. “We’re planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime,” he told the crowd. “I just felt like I had to end it all where it all started, and that’s in Nashville, Tenn. But this is the last one out on the road for me.”

Jackson began this tour a year after revealing his struggles with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a nerve condition related to muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease that impacts his motor skills. While not fatal, the disease does not yet have a cure and, Jackson has said, it affects his ability to perform live.

The “Chattahoochee” singer and two-time Grammy winner has said he hopes to continue writing and record, however. “I feel like there’ll be some more music to come, yes,” he said on his daughter Mattie Jackson’s podcast in 2023. “The creative part jumps out every now and then.”

Jackson is one of the bestselling and most-decorated acts in modern country music. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017.