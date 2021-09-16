Advertisement
Music

Nicki Minaj says critics are trying to ‘assassinate my character’ over vaccine tweets

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj says Biden officials invited her to the White House to discuss her vaccine concerns.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Spitfire rapper Nicki Minaj insisted Wednesday that she was invited to the White House to talk about COVID-19 vaccinations. Biden administration officials, however, say they extended only a phone call to the rapper, who made tidal waves this week with tweets about her COVID-19 vaccine theories.

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” a White House official said in an email to The Times Wednesday.

Minaj says that’s not what went down.

“Do y’all think I would go on the internet and lie about being invited to the f—ing White House? Like what? Do you guys see what is happening right now?” Minaj said in a 14-minute Instagram Live video posted late Wednesday.

The narrative, mercifully, turned away from the ridicule of her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles story but waded deep into race relations and real questions she had about healthcare. The “Super Bass” artist accused her critics of trying to “assassinate” her character.

Anthony Fauci, left, and Nicki Minaj

Music

Twitter didn’t lock Nicki Minaj’s account amid brewing backlash over vaccine tweets

The furor over Nicki Minaj’s viral vaccine tweets rages on, with Dr. Anthony Fauci debunking her misinformation and Minaj claiming Twitter shut her out.

She also touched on multiple facets of the viral controversy — from her bizarre alliance with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, alleged betrayal by MSNBC’s Joy Reid, involvement of the Trinidad health ministry and social media activism.

Minaj’s responses also moved from Twitter — where the 38-year-old has more than 22 million followers — to Instagram, where she has a much larger following of 157 million, after she claimed Twitter locked her account late Wednesday. (A Twitter spokesperson disputed that, telling The Times that the platform “did not take any enforcement action” on her account.)

“Y’all gotta stop pretending to love people with backbones,” she wrote in an Instagram Story late Wednesday. “If Malcolm X were here, he’d be asking questions & most of y’all that holler ‘black lives matter’ & ‘protect black women’ would be telling him to shut-UP & fall in line. Y’all say these ppl’s names but embody the spirit of a coward.”

Illustration of medical and virus related images.

Science

All your COVID-19 questions answered: An archive of Coronavirus Today reader Q&As

Are vaccines safe? How do I get my second dose? Do I have to wear a mask? We’ve answered hundreds of newsletter readers’ questions. Here’s an archive.

In her video, Minaj said that her management and publicist were on the phone call with Biden administration officials, who she said invited her to the White House to speak with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as well as Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

The rap star, who skipped the Met Gala earlier this week and said she recently contracted COVID-19, said she told them she’d rather not travel and would prefer to do some sort of livestream.

“And they said they’re open to me choosing a platform to do [an Instagram] live. But they had never taken that off the table for me to come to the White House,” she said in Wednesday’s video.

She also opted to have a public conversation about it because “it would not feel genuine if it was something that I discussed with them only, privately, because then it would come off disingenuous to my fans because it would sound like I was kinda, like, selling them the vaccine. And everyone agreed.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 17: Tammi Boiko, RN is giving the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital took place on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital (MLKCH) received 690 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by another 690 21 days later. The vaccine must be administered twice to be effective. MLKCH staff with direct and frequent exposure to patients with COVID-19 will be prioritized, per CDPH guidelines. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Science

Misinformation is killing people. Here’s the truth about COVID vaccines

Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines is costing people their lives. We separate the myths from the reality.

She noted that some officials told her management and publicist that they weren’t happy about her tweeting about the White House, but insisted she wouldn’t make something like that up and slammed those who went on Twitter to “try to make a fool” of her.

Minaj’s publicist did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Thursday.

The artist also unleashed her fury on the Democratic party and liberals affiliated with it, bashing anyone telling her she can’t agree with a Republican. She argued that since her critics could no longer make fun of her cousin’s friend’s story, they would now “have to attack her personally” instead.

“Eighty percent of the artists that y’all following right now feel like I feel about the vaccine and are too afraid to speak on it,” she said, “And guess what they’re doing right now? If they assassinate me and assassinate my character and make me look crazy or stupid, guess what, no one else will ever ask questions again. Don’t you see what’s happening?

“It’s disgusting that a person can’t speak about just questions or thoughts they’re having about something they’re gonna have to put in their body, that this attack is this hateful and purposeful. You see, they have to get people who just get up there [and] make women of color look f— dumb. They can’t deal with smart women. Whenever a smart woman challenges anything, they’re called a b— or crazy. Pick one or both.”

Nicki Minaj

Music

Nicki Minaj is skipping the Met Gala, but her COVID vaccine doubts are the real news

Rapper Nicki Minaj voiced her vaccine hesitancy in response to the Met Gala’s jab requirement and in doing so opened up a bizarre can of worms.

Still, Minaj said she respected the White House officials who actually reached out and said it was “a really nice gesture and this has nothing to do with them.”

“We’re living in a place without free healthcare. So anybody in this country has the right to question anything about their health. Because if your health mattered that f— much, there would be free f— healthcare, bozos,” she argued.

Minaj’s viral claims about the vaccine this week elicited responses from a number of medical experts, including Fauci, who debunked her cousin’s friend’s story about vaccines causing swollen testicles and impotence.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Long Beach

California

1 in 3 COVID-19 patients suffer from long COVID, a CDC study of Long Beach residents finds

These long COVID patients reported at least one symptom of COVID-19 two months after first testing positive for the coronavirus, the CDC study says.

The controversy — ripe fodder for Twitter memes and late-night hosts — also prompted reactions from U.K. officials and Terrence Deyalsingh, the Trinidad & Tobago health minister, who blasted the rapper Wednesday and said he and his team “wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim.”

Minaj further slammed that uproar in the video, saying she was bothered when she spoke to her family in Trinidad who said they couldn’t work if they weren’t vaccinated.

“Could you imagine being in a country where it’s not that easy to get on Instagram... If I have to be their voice, then I will,” she said. “I was born in Trinidad. I am a self-made woman. So at the heart of who I am I am always going to root for the underdog.”

MusicCOVID-19 Vaccines
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

