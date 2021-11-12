Britney Spears’ T-shirt says it all as likely end of her conservatorship looms

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari are getting pumped for a court decision likely in the singer’s favor.

The couple went on Asghari’s Instagram late Thursday night wearing his-and-hers, black and white #FreeBritney T-shirts, with the red logo underscored by the tagline “It’s a Human Rights Issue.”

Spears’ 2013 tune “Work Bitch” plays over the boomerang clip, which shows them together and also Britney alone, bopping around the house and posing for the camera.

“Here comes the smasher, here comes the master / Here comes the big beat, big beat disaster / No time to quit now, just time to get it now,” the song’s lyrics read. A later verse includes the lines, “Hold your head high, fingers to the sky / They gonna try to try ya, but they can’t deny ya.”

Judge Brenda J. Penny will hear a petition to end 39-year-old Spears’ protracted conservatorship starting at 1:30 p.m. today at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. The petition was submitted by father Jamie Spears’ legal team in early September and supported vigorously in a more recent filing from the singer’s side.

Back in early 2008, after Britney was held twice for mental evaluations following erratic behavior, Spears’ father was — at his request — given temporary control over her person and her finances. Soon after, his control was made permanent.

Then in June of this year, the singer blew the lid off the 13-year legal arrangement with wrenching testimony about what her life has been like.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” the singer said plainly in court, via phone, in June. Spears said her father “loved the control he had over me” at times. “He loved it.”

Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator of the estate in September, setting the stage for today’s hearing.