Advertisement
Share
Music

Adios, ‘California sober’: Demi Lovato declares that ‘sober sober is the only way to be’

Demi Lovato poses for cameras in a purplish-blue suit jacket
Demi Lovato, pictured earlier this year, is taking a new approach to sobriety.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

Demi Lovato is changing her sober ways.

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” the singer wrote in her Instagram Stories on Thursday, referencing their previous policy that allowed marijuana use and the occasional drink in a relatively substance-free lifestyle.

“Sober sober is the only way to be,” they continued.

The singer, 29, almost died back in the summer of 2018 after overdosing at home in the Hollywood Hills and being treated with Narcan, used to counteract opioids.

Advertisement
A person with rainbow rays cascading from their eye and text in the corner that reads "4D with Demi Lovato"

Music

Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

Demi Lovato says they will have a grace period for people who ‘slip and say her/she’ instead of they/them. They know ‘it’s going to take a while.’

Lovato revealed in February that the overdose brought on three strokes and a heart attack, and said doctors guessed they had “five to 10 more minutes” to live when they got to the hospital. After a two-week stay there, Lovato entered an in-patient rehab facility.

The singer said in March that they struggle with tinnitus, can’t drive and can’t see a person’s mouth or nose when looking at them directly.

In that same interview, Lovato told Glamour that an all-or-nothing approach to sobriety in the wake of her OD wouldn’t work, because they were trying to recover from an eating disorder and tackling sobriety simultaneously. The singer left the door open to having a drink or smoking marijuana.

“When I ignore and deny myself of my truth, I get angry and I overflow, and I make choices that are really bad for me,” Lovato said. “If I look in the mirror and present the mirror with something I’m not, it will shatter.”

No further detail was available Friday about Lovato’s newest comment.

LOS ANGELES, CA - January 26, 2020: Demi Lovato performs at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Music

She did it: Demi Lovato nails powerful comeback performance at the Grammys

Demi Lovato took the Grammys stage with an assured performance of “Anyone,” a song she wrote shortly before her June 2018 overdose.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement