Never mind that new baby: Grimes and Elon Musk have broken up again, she says

Grimes is setting the record straight about her relationship with Elon Musk: They are broken up. Again.

The pop musician said in a Vanity Fair interview published Thursday that she and the Tesla/SpaceX founder had gotten back together and had welcomed a second child via surrogate. But on Twitter that same day, she delivered an update.

“Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” the 33-year-old wrote.

Advertisement

Musk, 50, said back in September that after three years together, he and Grimes were “semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” pulled apart by geography and the demands of their careers, not to mention the pandemic.

Then the Vanity Fair story said that the two were kind of back together — albeit living in separate homes in Austin, Texas — and were best friends.

Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) March 10, 2022

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she told the outlet.

Alas, magazines have long lead times between when articles are written and when they are published, and apparently Grimes’ love life changes faster than that. Page Six reported Friday that the performer is dating government whistleblower Chelsea Manning, which The Times hasn’t confirmed.

What can be confirmed is what Grimes means when she references “The Mission.”

“Ps,” she tweeted, for the people who were wondering, “‘The Mission’ is ‘Sustainable energy, making humanity a multiplanetary species and the preservation of consciousness.’”

Grimes also offered what she called “a bit of fact checking” related to the interview.

“I am not a capitalist democrat. I don’t ascribe to any political party or economic model that currently exists,” she tweeted. “I think I was referring to how I am perceived but that is not my actual stance.”

She also said the cover story was the last time she would do any “traditional press cuz I’m a pretty private person.”