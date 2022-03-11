Fair warning: Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa’s ‘Sweetest Pie’ isn’t about dessert

Call it “WAP” Lite: Not quite as naughty and minus the controversial cameos.

“Sweetest Pie,” the new collaboration from Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion and U.K. pop star Dua Lipa, is out with a music video that’s heavy on glowing, fiery symbolism celebrating female sexuality.

Directed by Dave Meyers and based on Megan’s concept, “Sweetest Pie” takes us to a rainforest paradise that recalls both “Black Panther’s” Wakanda and “Avatar’s” Pandora. This is the Land of the Ladies, shall we say.

Carefully wearing plastic coverings over their precious sneakers, two men trek through foliage toward a glowing pink opening that looks more than a little like an engorged vulva between two heavily leafed legs. Oh, yeah, it’s also chock-full of long, pointy spikes, so make of that what you will.

Here’s the video. Warning: It contains graphic language and imagery.

Megan and Dua await amid the opening’s pink glow, dressed to kill and singing the most alluring hook: “Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on ‘cause, baby, I might / I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie / Ooh, baby, we can go fast, I’ll drive and you just lay back / I got the flavor that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie.”

Outside of the chorus, the lyrics get fairly explicit. Pipes are busted and lady parts get mean.

Inside the glow, the men find themselves in a pink-and-blue-colored candy fantasy room where they gorge on pastries and other confections served off the backs and butts of two women dressed to look like blow-up dolls.

Then, bam! With a swipe of her hands, Megan sends them into a man-size boiling cauldron surrounded by flames, centered in a dungeon-like room where the walls are covered with twerking bare butts.

While Megan and Dua keep singing, images are rapidly cut into the video: a hand crushing a cherry pie, an unzipped fly that frames a turned-on light switch, a face wrapped in webs. It’s a lot. Megan’s face gets creepy bubble-gum eyes, while Dua takes on the appearance of a giant spider chasing after prey.

“I might take you home with this, I might give you all of it / Come get your dose of the sweetest pie,” the hook continues.

Then things turn bad for the women, but there’s no need to ruin that surprise.

Cut to Megan in a spiky black outfit, levitating on her back in front of a giant snake statue. The snake’s tongue hangs above her body as she writhes in ecstasy. The end.

Megan is no stranger to setting the internet on fire with titillating videos. “WAP,” her collaboration with fellow rapper Cardi B, was arguably 2020’s buzziest NSFW sensation.

Now let’s see if “Sweetest Pie,” which has already racked up nearly 1.5 million views on YouTube, can break “WAP’s” seven-day streaming record.