Gangsta rap pioneer Snoop Dogg endorses Rick Caruso for L.A. mayor

Rick Caruso, the billionaire developer and L.A. mayoral candidate, picked up an unexpected supporter on Tuesday — the rapper Snoop Dogg.

Caruso, a former Republican (now a registered Democrat) best known locally for building the Grove and Americana at Brand shopping centers, locked down the Long Beach-raised rapper’s endorsement in a recorded Zoom call, first reported by Fox L.A.'s Elex Michaelson. A representative for Caruso’s campaign confirmed the endorsement.

“You got my support,” Snoop Dogg said in the call. “We’re a part of whatever you’re a part of, as far as bringing love to the community and keeping people there that were a part of the community.”

A representative for Snoop Dogg could not be reached for comment.

Rick Caruso fields media questions in February. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Caruso currently is running neck-and-neck with Rep. Karen Bass for the lead in the L.A. mayoral race. The race has dwindled down to three remaining major candidates, including City Councilmember Kevin de Leòn, after Councilmember Joe Buscaino and City Attorney Mike Feuer dropped out in recent days.

Bass, for her part, has won over entertainment-industry executives, stars and progressive donors including Endeavor chief executive Ari Emanuel, director J.J. Abrams and actor-rapper Donald Glover.

Snoop Dogg joins actor-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow, music impresario Scooter Braun, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos as L.A. celebrities who are backing Caruso.

The 50-year-old Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus, is a titan of L.A. hip-hop, known for singles like “Gin and Juice” and “What’s My Name?” in a long and genre-spanning career that has recently included forays into TV hosting. In February, he performed alongside mentor Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige at halftime of Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, and announced the purchase of his formative record label, Death Row Records.