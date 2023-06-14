Demi Lovato opens up about using she/her pronouns again: ‘I just got tired’

Demi Lovato has opened up about using she/her pronouns again in addition to they/them pronouns after coming out as nonbinary two years ago.

In an interview with GQ Spain published Tuesday, the “Confident” singer reflected on her gender identity and said she had decided to reincorporate she/her pronouns after constantly having to educate people and explain why she used they/them pronouns.

“It was absolutely exhausting,” Lovato told the fashion magazine in a conversation translated from Spanish by USA Today. “That is one of the reasons that have led me to also feel comfortable with the feminine pronoun ... I just got tired.”

In May 2021, Lovato came out as nonbinary during the pilot episode of her podcast, “4D.” She said at the time that she would “officially be changing” her pronouns to they/them because they felt “most authentic and true” to the “Cool for the Summer” artist.

About a year later, Lovato announced on an episode of “Spout Podcast” that she had begun to use she/her pronouns again as well because she had “been feeling more feminine.” (Lovato chose to use she/her pronouns for the GQ interview.)

The Disney Channel alum also spoke with GQ about certain limitations placed on nonbinary people in society, such as gendered bathrooms or government paperwork that doesn’t include gender-neutral identifiers.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker says she often has no choice but to enter a women’s bathroom, even though she doesn’t “completely identify with it” and “would feel more comfortable in a genderless bathroom.”

“When filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender ... You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me,” she told GQ.

“I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more [options]. This has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options.”

This isn’t the first time Lovato has expressed feelings of fatigue after sharing so much of her life and personal hardships with the public via her music, interviews, podcast appearances and multiple documentaries.

In a 2022 interview with The Times, the “Camp Rock” star declared that she was “done spoon-feeding myself to the media.”

“These are my pronouns and this is who I am,” she said.

“I’m putting myself out there and that’s what people should appreciate. And the ones that don’t can f— off. I’m tired of explaining myself. I’m so tired. With all due respect, I’m not going to answer questions that I don’t want you to know. And I think that’s an empowering place to be, when I’ve shared everything with everyone my whole life.”