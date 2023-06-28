Polaris guitarist Ryan Siew dies at 26

The Australian metalcore band Polaris announced the death of its guitarist Ryan Siew on Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

The band shared the news in an Instagram post that stated its “best friend and artistic soulmate” Siew died on June 19.

“He was kindhearted and clever, he was funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure,” the group wrote. “He loved art, and beauty in all its forms. He loved great food in great company. He loved Harry Potter and psych-thrillers and crime documentaries. He loved music, more diversely than you could ever imagine, and spoke its language in ways that only the rarest among us do.

“And most of all, he loved & adored his family & friends. He was also much admired and beloved by so many. Ryan, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days, and we will never fill the hole that you leave in all of our lives.”

Polaris formed in 2012, and Siew joined the band in 2013. The quintet released its debut album, “The Mortal Coil,” in 2017 and its sophomore LP, “The Death of Me,” in 2020. The band’s third album, “Fatalism,” is slated for a Sept.1 release.

Prior to making Siew’s death public, Polaris notified fans on Instagram last week that its remaining European tour dates had been canceled “due to a serious personal crisis in our family.”

In January, Siew shared an Instagram post with a picture of him lying on a hospital bed while plugged into several machines. He did not disclose why he had been hospitalized, but said that he was “working on myself.”

”... For the first time for as long as I can remember, I’m happy to say I’m no longer on any anti depressants, no longer living with the constant brain fog and lethargy. Although I’ve also had a few health scares that have been quite sobering,” he wrote. “Between all of that, I think I’m back on track to be the best version of myself. I’m learning new things, growing and I’m most importantly recovering. I’m sorry for being silent, leaving a lot of you in the dark, hurting those who love me the most in the process of all this chaos, but grateful for the patience and support I’ve received.”

The group capped its Tuesday announcement with a message of community and grace.

“Our hearts are with his family first and foremost, but also with all those whose lives he touched,” the band wrote. “We ask that you please respect the wishes of Ryan’s family for privacy at this time, and likewise that you give us, our team and family the space to grieve & attempt to heal from this immeasurable loss. We know that you will be grieving with us and that we, and our community, will hold each other through this.”