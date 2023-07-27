Advertisement
Randy Meisner, founding member of L.A. rock band the Eagles, dies at 77

Randy Meisner in 1973.
(Gijsbert Hanekroot / Redferns via Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Randy Meisner, a founding member of signature L.A. rock band the Eagles, has died. He was 77.

The bassist and vocalist died Wednesday night in Los Angeles due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to a statement released Thursday on the band’s website.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band,” the Eagles said Thursday. “His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.’”

Meisner, Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon formed the Eagles in 1971. “Take It to the Limit,” from the band’s 1975 album “One of These Nights,” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meisner left the band in 1977. “Hotel California,” the band’s final LP with Meisner, released in December 1976, went on to become one of the bestselling albums of all time.

This is a developing story.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

