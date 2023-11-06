Slipknot drops drummer Jay Weinberg, the latest longtime bandmember to exit this year

Slipknot announced on its website that, after 10 years, drummer Jay Weinberg is no longer part of the band.

Slipknot has parted ways with another longtime bandmate.

The heavy metal band announced the departure of drummer Jay Weinberg in a statement shared to its website over the weekend. Slipknot praised Weinberg for his 10 years of service, and his efforts to honor late drummer Joey Jordison.

“But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving,” the statement said. “The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay.”

News of Weinberg’s exit, posted to the band’s social media pages and seemingly deleted, faced criticism. On Instagram, fans questioned Slipknot’s decision to part ways with Weinberg.

“Can’t believe you guys just dropped jay.. he was the one who gave the old slipknot flavor to the band again...well hope you guys know what ya doing,” Instagram user @joaodiogo.sgssb commented on a recent Slipknot post.

“Justice for Jay,” wrote Instagram fan @itz.izabella.

Other Instagram users took issue with the band deleting the Instagram announcement, and allegedly disabling comments.

Representatives for Slipknot and Weinberg did not immediately respond to The Times’ separate requests for comment Monday.

Slipknot announced Weinberg’s exit five months after sharing news of sampler and keyboardist Craig “133” Jones’ departure in June. Jones joined the band in 1996.

Weinberg, son of Bruce Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg, joined the “Duality” band in 2014. The New Jersey drummer previously played for bands Madball and Against Me!, before filling in for Slipknot founding drummer Jordison, who left the band in 2013. Jordison died in 2021.

During his Slipknot tenure, Weinberg played on several albums including 2014’s “.5: The Gray Chapter,” and 2022’s “The End, So Far.” In September, a Modern Drummer Readers Poll named Weinberg “Metal Drummer of the Year.”

“To know that the hard work my big bros in @slipknot and I have put in over these past two years has made meaningful connections with many of you out there is a total gift,” Weinberg celebrated in a September Instagram post. “Truly thankful for all of you who have spent time with our music.”

In another Instagram post on Saturday, Weinberg reflected on his time on stage in Mexico. Slipknot was among the headliners at the three-day rock festival Hell & Heaven.

“What a year 2023 has been,” Weinberg captioned a photo of himself behind a drum kit. “Great way to cap off an amazing year of memorable shows.”