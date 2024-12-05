At Women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, female legends strike a chord with talented up-and-comers

The music industry, and rock music in general, is still very much male dominated. So what can a woman do if she’s a musician who wants to share the stage with legendary women rockers such as Lita Ford or Nancy Wilson? This Dec. 5 to 8 in Hollywood, these dreams may become a reality, as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp presents the third installment of the Women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, featuring guitarists Wilson from Heart, Ford from the Runaways, and Sheila E., among many others.

Musical director for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camps, and guitarist for ‘80s rock band Vixen, Britt Lightning said that it was her initial concept to get an all women’s rock camp going in 2022. “I had the idea for an all women’s rock camp, because I noticed at all the camps I was doing there were five or less women musicians,” Lightning said. “I think it’s because it can be an intimidating atmosphere, in this male-dominated industry for women.”

Lightning is no stranger to the music industry with experience both in the business side and as a musical performer. Aside from Vixen, she has played with a wide range of musicians such as Alejandro Sanz, Alejandra Guzmán and Jason Derulo. She holds a degree in music business from Northeastern University, and has experience working with Live Nation and Universal Music Group. As an East Coast native, she said moving to L.A. was the best decision for her career. “I joined Vixen because I moved to L.A. from Boston and just got into the rock scene jamming with musicians and networking. L.A. welcomed me with warm arms, especially the rock scene,” she said.

In 2019, Lightning was a musical counselor for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camps and had such a great experience that founder and Chief Executive David Fishoff took notice of her skills and hired her to join his team. “I just did so well, and got such great reviews from other campers and counselors, that they liked that I had a business sense as well as musical talent. David Fishoff loved that combo. Some people just wanna be artists and not deal with the business aspect, but I can do both.”

Nancy Wilson shows a Women’s Rock Camp student a few chords on stage. (Women’s Rock Camp)

Lightning said this installment of the Women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp will be sure to have just as much emotional and positive, powerful impacts on the campers as previous efforts have proven.

“There is just so much more camaraderie and vulnerability at the women’s rock camps,” Lightning said. “Everyone is just so open. If the genders were mixed there are always egos involved; someone wants to look good and impress someone else. But we all need to let our guard down and get better. That is what these experiences are about, challenging yourself to new things and tackling new songs. Some people don’t wanna be vulnerable in front of other genders.”

This year, Wilson said she is excited to take part, but it’s not her first rodeo. “I’ve done a few rock camps over the years. Only the second one that is specifically for women,” Wilson said. “Obviously, there is a major difference between the vibe of an all-female camp and a camp with all genders. But there is one common denominator: Everyone is there to rock. The musicians all want to get in a room with different musicians in their favorite rock bands.”

Melissa Etheridge on stage with campers at Women’s Rock Camp. (Women’s Rock Camp)

Wilson said she’s looking forward to the camp in December in Hollywood, and can’t wait to meet her fans. “For a lot of the fans, it’s a weekend experience of a lifetime to hang with your favorite rock bands and learn their songs, and play on stage with them,” she said. ”What is so cool about it in my experience, is that every time so far we get to not only meet our fans, but also find out what the songs mean to them. Obviously we’re gonna play Heart’s music; different groups of campers will form bands and I’ll get to play with these different groups of musicians.”

Wilson said she most enjoys meeting and connecting with her fans. “Events like this are so cool, because this puts you back in touch with the true fans, the diehards. These are the loyal fans who show up to your shows all these years. They get your autograph and get to have photos taken with us, and there are Q&As, guitar sessions and more. It’s a lot of fun.”

Another legendary female musician in her own right, Sheila E., is also joining this year’s Women’s Rock Camp. Sheila E. said she has done the event in the past, though it was not an all-women’s version back then. “I’ve done the rock camp before for this organization before, but this one might be different from the one I did many years ago,” she said. “I was on tour at the time with Ringo Starr at that time, and that was how I got connected, through his manager; and we got to play with a lot of people who don’t play music for a living but they were musicians who wanted to jam with us. It was a great time and a very fun experience. I had a great time.”

Sheila E. said she recalls meeting her fellow Rock Camp musicians, Ford and Wilson, on previous occasions. “It was a long time ago, but still, I am looking forward to hanging out with them and the other rock camp musicians,” she said, adding that she thinks the event will be super exciting and important for women musicians. “I think at this moment there are so many women musicians out there, and that we have the power to encourage them all and bring awareness to empower them.”

