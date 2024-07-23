Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is old-school in a modern way | How Your Favorite Ride Was Made

Part old-school theme park attraction, part love letter to animation and part modern showcase of projection technology, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the latest addition to Disneyland’s Toontown, its second but most fitting home. The Walt Disney World import is a nostalgia-fueled charmer.



There are plenty of nods to modern theme park flourishes in the trackless attraction — characters look at us, talk to us, direct us, dance with us and give the illusion of responding to us — but the ride is a standout in the Anaheim park’s portfolio for its they-don’t-make-’em-like-they-used-to ethos.



Los Angeles Times amusement park aficionado Todd Martens brings you a new series, breaking down his favorite amusement park rides in Southern California and pulling the curtain back on how they were made, what they mean to the park and why you cannot miss them.