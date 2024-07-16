The Timber Mountain Log Ride is old school... and fast | How Your Favorite Ride Was Made
An 85-foot-high mountain with around a 40-foot drop, the Timber Mountain Log Ride wants to take us back to the turn of the 20th century, to show us what life would have been like for loggers — a heavily romanticized vision of that life, of course. Originally, it was much more static, with taxidermied animals, but a refurbishment in 2013 added new animatronic figures and modernized this classic.
Los Angeles Times amusement park aficionado Todd Martens brings you a new series, breaking down his favorite amusement park rides in Southern California and pulling the curtain back on how they were made, what they mean to the park and why you cannot miss them.
