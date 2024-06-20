Every ride at Knott’s Berry Farm, ranked

It may not have been the initial intent, but Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park would begin to define Orange County as a home for the modern American theme park. What began in the 1920s as a family-run roadside berry and tea destination would become a fried chicken haven in the 1930s, the popularity of which would lead to development of Knott’s historic Ghost Town.

Lifestyle Every ride at Disneyland, ranked Ranking the rides and attractions at Disneyland and California Adventure from best to worst is hard — but not impossible. Here is the ultimate Disneyland ride ranking.

Today, Ghost Town is situated within a thriving theme park and is home to not just many of its original Old West structures but also era-defining attractions such as the Calico Mine Ride and the Timber Mountain Log Ride. Ghost Town throughout the 1940s and ’50s showed that Americans would flock to intricately designed environments centered on shows and light amusement park attractions, but competition from Disneyland, which opened in 1955, would inspire the Knott family to up its game.

The 1960s and ’70s were an era of prolific growth for the park, and Knott’s would fully transition from its farm-based roots to an enclosed amusement center. The famed roller coaster Montezooma’s Revenge, currently being updated and re-imagined, would open in 1978 and steer Knott’s into the coaster-enthusiast park it is today.

Travel & Experiences Every ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, ranked The famed theme park set in a working movie studio aims to reflect our modern entertainment industry. What are its best and worst attractions?

Knott’s Berry Farm is responsible for other innovations as well, including its seasonal makeover into Knott’s Scary Farm. The endeavor was first undertaken in 1973 and is one that forever turned theme parks into places to celebrate annual holidays. And, of course, that says nothing of the boysenberries for which the original farm was famous .

Advertisement

Today, you can still come for the rides and stay for the fried chicken and fruit pies.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

A quick note of fine print: This summer, Knott’s Berry Farm is remaking part of Camp Snoopy, and those rides will be added to this guide at a later date. Same for the re-imagined coaster Montezooma: The Forbidden Fortress, which is scheduled to open in 2025.