Why Nava Mau ‘needed’ ‘Baby Reindeer’ and how Hiroyuki Sanada shaped ‘Shōgun’ from the start

In this week’s episode of The Envelope video podcast, “Baby Reindeer” breakout Nava Mau opens up about drawing courage from Netflix’s viral hit and “Shōgun’s” Hiroyuki Sanada describes how becoming a producer remade him as an actor.