Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser - Is it worth the cost?
Arguably the most ambitious Walt Disney theme park endeavor since the creation of Florida’s Epcot, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a two-day live action role-playing game for the one percent. Los Angeles Times reporter Todd Martens stayed at the Starcruiser and tells us what he thinks of it.
