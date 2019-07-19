SoCal theater, July 21-28: ‘Into the Woods,’ ‘West Side Story’ and more

Sutton Foster is among the stars featured in a fully staged production of “Into the Woods” at the Hollywood Bowl. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Openings

Boeing Boeing German Efficiency Productions stages Marc Camoletti’s classic farce about a French bachelor juggling relationships with three flight attendants. The Dorie Theatre at The Complex, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 4. $10. (323) 363-7089. brownpapertickets.com

Botanicum Seedlings: A Development Series for Playwrights Staged reading of “The Dog Show” by Ivan Faute. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 11 a.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 455-3723. theatricum.com

The Man in Black: Tribute to Johnny Cash Shawn Barker salutes the country-music legend. Scherr Forum Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sun., 7 p.m. $40, $50. (800) 745-3000. ticketmaster.com

The New Bad Boys of Magic Daniel Donohue and Eric Siegel perform; ages 21 and up only. The Three Clubs, 1123 Vine St., Hollywood. Sun., 8 p.m. $10. badboysmagic.com

Mueller Report Read-A-Thon Actors, community leaders and others take part in a two-part reading of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Mon.-Tue., 1 to 9 p.m. Free. 310) 477-2055. odysseytheatre.com

The Pack at the Pico New monthly reading series features original short comedies by Eugene Pack. The Pico, 10508 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5. (310) 204-4440.

Newsies The Musical Newspaper boys go on strike in turn-of-the-last century New York City in this stage adaptation of the 1992 Disney film. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Wed.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. fumcpasadena.org

Antony and Cleopatra Shakespeare Orange County puts a film noir twist on the Bard’s romantic tragedy. Philips Hall Little Theater, 1530 W. 17th St., Santa Ana. Thu.-Fr., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Aug. 4. $25, $40. shakespeareoc.org

Love, Thunder, and Dynamite Sendup of the 1989 Patrick Swayze movie “Road House.” The Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $10, $25. (866) 811-4111. thegaragetheatre.org

New Original Works Festival 2019 16th annual three-week showcase features nine new works by local theater, dance and multimedia artists. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 10. $16, $20; festival pass, $40. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Telenovelas in the Park Environmentally themed sendup of Spanish-language TV melodramas. Museum of Latin American Art, sculpture garden, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Thu., 6:30 p.m. Free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org

Bad Hamlet Coin & Ghost deconstructs Shakespeare’s tragedy of the melancholy Dane in this interactive, company-devised show. New American Theatre, 1312 N. Wilton Place, Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 24. $25. coinandghost.org

Billie Holiday: Front and Center Writer-performer Sybil D. Jatta portrays multiple characters including the legendary jazz vocalist in this musical bio-drama. WACO Theater Center, 5144 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Aug. 18. $30-$52; opening night only, $100. eventbrite.com

Blithe Spirit Kentwood Players present Noel Coward’s classic supernatural comedy. Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 24. $20, $22. (310) 645-5156. kentwoodplayers.org

Del Shores The creator of “Sordid Lives” and “Southern Baptist Sissies” shares provocative tales from the culture wars. Cavern Club Celebrity Theater at Casita del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

Good Enough Workshop production of writer-performer Ted McGrath’s solo drama about addiction and recovery. Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Aug. 25. $35. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

Groundlings Treasure Hunters All-new sketch show. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 8 and 10 p.m.; ends Sept. 14. $20; opening night only, $50. (323) 934-4747. groundlings.com

hell prepared: a ritual exorcism inspired by kabbalistic principles, performed within a dominant cultural context theatre dybbuk presents this site-specific work about a religious leader waging spiritual warfare in 17th-century Venice. The Philosophical Research Society, 3910 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Feliz. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Aug. 4. $25, $30. theatredybbuk.org

Into the Woods Sutton Foster, Skylar Astin and Cheyenne Jackson are among the stars featured in a fully staged production of the James Lapine-Stephen Sondheim musical inspired by classic fairytales. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7:30 $14-$209. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

inVision: A Words Within Resident Artist Reading Festival Members of local theatre companies Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble, East West Players and Latino Theater Company take part in staged readings of eight plays. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2, 5 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Free; VIP access, $150. (626) 356-3100. anoisewithin.org

Mary Poppins The Musical Musical Theatre Orange County presents this adaptation of the 1964 Disney film about a magical British nanny. Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Performing Arts Center, 1651 N. Valencia Ave., Placentia. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Aug. 4. $30, $35. (714) 637-0186. mtoc.org

Pericles Loyola Marymount University’s outdoor Shakespeare on the Bluff Summer Festival continues with this adventure tales partly attributed to the Bard. LMU’s Lawton Plaza, 1 LMU Drive, L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. cfa.lmu.edu

West Side Story 5-Star Theatricals presents the classic Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim musical, inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” about star-crossed lovers in 1950s New York City. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 4. $35-$83. (800) 745-3000. 5startheatricals.com

It Happened in L.A. Writers and performers from Theatre West are featured in this inaugural entry in the new series “The Art of Storytelling.” Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $10. (323) 851-7977. theatrewest.org

Summer Playwrights Festival (SPF10) The 10th edition of this annual two-venue showcase features readings of over three dozen new works and a 50/50 mix of male and female playwrights and directors. The Road on Lankershim, 5108 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood; and The Road on Magnolia, 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Opens next Sun.; ends Aug. 4. $15 suggested donation. (818) 761-8838. roadtheatre.org

Critics’ Choices

Daniel’s Husband This absorbing drama by Michael McKeever, which was a hit off-Broadway, explores the debate on same-sex marriage from a less obvious angle. Set in the “perfectly appointed” home of a gay couple, the play examines the conflict between Daniel and Mitchell, committed partners in their 40s who have polarized views on holy matrimony. As gleaming as a coffee table book, what begins as a contemporary gay comedy takes an unexpected turn that can’t be revealed, but it changes the stakes of the marriage debate and turns comedy into serious drama. Gaining strength from the intimacy of the Fountain Theatre and the general excellence of the production, “Daniel’s Husband” begins in laughter, culminates in tears and leaves off in contemplation of the dangers in putting off for another day what matters most. (C.M.) The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Mon., Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 28. $5-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com

Men on Boats This side of an amusement park, you’re unlikely to find more thrills, chills and death-defying spills than you will in this impeccably realized production. Jaclyn Backhaus based her meticulously researched play on the travel journals of John Wesley Powell, whose 1869 expedition to survey the Grand Canyon in four rickety wooden boats was perhaps the last great adventure into the uncharted West. In a stripped down, marvelously inventive staging, director Barbara Kallir and her superlative cast make us feel every harrowing beat of Powell’s death-defying escapade. As the playwright intended, an all female, non-binary cast performs the all-male roles — a device that ineffably but undeniably deepens our connection to what might otherwise have been a standard recapitulation of historical events. (F.K.F.) Son of Semele Theater, 3301 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 5 p.m.; Tue., 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 28. $20, $25. (213) 351-3507. sonofsemele.org

Ragtime: The Musical Although written about America at the dawn of the 20th century, this musical based on E.L. Doctorow’s novel is packed with issues that demand our attention today. It’s a powerfully uplifting tale about people who dare to hope amid even the bleakest circumstances, finding unity in diversity. Director Casey Stangl has cleverly rethought this massive show for a tiny space, making the story at once intimate and epic. (D.H.M.) Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Sun., 3 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 11. $25-$49; discounts available. (888) 455-4212. ChanceTheater.com