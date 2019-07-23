SoCal classical music, July 28-Aug. 4: La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest and more

Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall to Earth Members of the experimental classical ensemble Wild Up perform works by composer Christopher Cerrone as part of a listening party for their new album. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Free. Sun., 8 p.m. Free. eventbrite.com

Ever Present Works by composer-artist Colin Self, poet and librettist Mandy Kahn and composer Ben Babbitt are performed at various locations around the museum campus. The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive, L.A. Sun., 6-9 p.m. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Montecito International Music Festival 2019 Three-week showcase continues; performers include viola player Andrés Cárdenas, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and violinist Cho-Liang Lin. La Sierra University, 4500 Riverwalk Parkway, Riverside. Now through Aug. 2. Free. (213) 925-2400. lasierra.edu

The Music Guild’s SummerFest 19 Vieness Piano Duo plays pieces by Mozart, Brahms, Dvorak, Schubert, Schumann and Saint-Saëns (Sun., 3 p.m.); and Piano Trio Tuscany performs works by Haydn, Arensky and Beethoven (next Sun., 3 p.m.) University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. $46-$56; discounts available; caregivers admitted free. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org

Space: A Giant Leap California Philharmonic performs a multimedia-enhanced program of works including Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan,” and Holst’s “The Planets” plus selections from “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” “Apollo 13” and “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $37.50-$140. (323) 850-2000. calphil.com

Symphony in the Cities Pacific Symphony performs light classical, show tunes, patriotic favorites and more. Reneé and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 7 p.m. Also at Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Sat., 7 p.m.; and Mike Ward Community Park Woodbridge, 20 Lake Road, Irvine. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Music as Existential Experience Monday Evening Concerts presents chamber music by Liszt, Wagner, Schoenberg and others.; with Jonathan Hepfer, pianist Vicki Ray and members of the VEM Quartet. Hauser & Wirth, 901-909 E. 3rd St., L.A. Mon., 7 and 9 p.m. $20; space is limited. mondayeveningconcerts.org

Beethoven, Bruch, and Brahms Iván Fischer leads his Budapest Festival Orchestra in Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, Beethoven’s “Egmont” Overture and Bruch’s Violin Concerto with violinist Nicola Benedetti. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

The Henry J. Bruman Summer Chamber Music Festival Aperture Duo plays works for violin and viola by Mozart, Erika Vega, Courtney Bryan and Andrew Tholl. UCLA Powell Library Rotunda, 10740 Dickson Plaza, Westwood. Wed., noon. Free. 1718.ucla.edu

Beethoven’s Ninth Pacific Symphony and maestro Carl St.Clair join forces with Pacific Chorale and guest vocalists for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Christ Cathedral, 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $20 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Dvořák & Haydn Fischer and the Budapest Festival Orchestra perform Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8 and Haydn’s Symphony No. 88, plus selected arias by Handel with soprano Jeanine De Bique. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest Pianist Inon Barnatan serves as music director for LJMS’s 34th summer classical-music showcase; includes works by Bach, Beethoven, Dvorak, Handel, Mahler, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff, Schumann, Schoenberg, Shostakovich, Arvo Pärt, David Lang and more; performers include cellist Alisa Weilerstein, pianists Timo Andres, Conrad Tao and George Li, clarinetist and conductor Osmo Vänskä, the Brentano and Ehnes Quartets, the Mark Morris Dance Groups and many others. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Starts Fri.; ends Aug. 23. $28-$99; some free events; passes available. ljms.org

Michael Feinstein Sings Cole Porter Feinstein steps out in front of Pasadena Pops under conductor Larry Blank for a salute to the legendary songwriter; with special guest Mitzi Gaynor. The Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626)-793-7172. PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org

Train/Glory Rachael Worby’s Muse/Ique Orchestra performs music inspired by trains in the second installment of a three-part summer concert series. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Sat., 8 p.m. $50-$130. (626) 539-7085. muse-ique.com

Idyllwild Arts Summer Culmination Concert 2019 High school age musicians and vocalists perform works by Johan Strauss II, Telemann, Rosephayne Powell and Eric Whitacre. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3p.m. $25. idyllwildarts.org

Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome The Lyris Quartet is joined by cellist Cécilia Tsan for Schubert’s String Quintet in C Major. Mount Wilson Observatory, L.A. Next Sun., 3 and 5 p.m. $50. mtwilson.edu