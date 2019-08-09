Nancy Reddin Kienholz, who pushed art boundaries with husband Edward, dies at 75

Nancy Reddin Kienholz, the artist best known for large-scale installation work laced with social commentary and created in collaboration with husband Edward Kienholz, died Wednesday in Houston at age 75, according to her Los Angeles gallery, L.A. Louver.

Kienholz was born Nancy Reddin, the daughter of Betty Jane and Thomas Reddin, the latter the police chief of Los Angeles from 1967 to 1969. She met Edward Kienholz in 1972, soon after he had finished his landmark “Five Car Stud,” a life-size circle of cars and a pickup truck, at the center of which four white figures pin down a black man to castrate him.

Speaking of the installation’s sheer size, Reddin Kienholz recalled in a 2011 Times interview: “When I met him, he said he had a white elephant sitting up on the hill in Los Angeles. Because it’s so big!”

The two married, moved to Berlin and later built a studio in Idaho, splitting their time between those two locales for the next 20 years. All art created during that period is attributed to the pair, including “The Hoerengracht” (1984-88), an epic tableau that stretches the length of a short city block, evoking Amsterdam’s red-light district through life-size figures, photographs and detailed interiors. It had its American debut in 1993 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego.

The drama of the environment is heightened by painted mannequin heads that stare out through doorways and windows toward the flow of passersby. “Neither preachy nor overly didactic, they enable a prolonged, open-ended reflection on an old and complex social phenomenon,” read a Times feature advancing the San Diego show.

In her Times review of the work, Leah Ollman wrote: “As if to further mark the prostitutes as objects available for the taking, the artists have framed each woman’s face with a box, whose clear top is hinged open. Clear resin, a Kienholz standard, trails down their faces like tears, their legs like sweat, the windowpanes like viscous rain. It embalms this world, in a way, but its relentless dripping and pooling also hint at something like a moral meltdown, a physical and ethical degradation.”

After Edward Kienholz died in 1994, Reddin Kienholz not only kept making art, often with a strong feminist point of view, but also managed her late husband’s estate. She was instrumental in the restoration of “Five Car Stud,” which in 2011 was installed at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art as part of the Pacific Standard Time series of exhibitions — the first time the work had been publicly seen in nearly 40 years.

A full obituary will follow.