Classical music in L.A. this week: Beethoven’s Ninth at the Bowl and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Aug. 25-Sept. 1:

Verdi Requiem Dream Orchestra performs, joined by Opera Chorus of Los Angeles, Learners Chorus of Hong Kong and guest vocalists. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $12-$40. dreamorchestra.org

Beethoven’s Ninth Guest conductor Xian Zhang leads the LA Phil, Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists in the composer’s monumental Symphony No. 9; program also includes the world premiere of Caroline Shaw’s “The Observatory.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

The Mikado Pacific Opera Project reprises its Harajuku-style update of Gilbert & Sullivan’s satirical comic opera set in Japan. The Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Avenue 57, Highland Park. Wed., Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $15-$25; tables, $60, $180. (323) 739-6122. pacificoperaproject.com

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies The composer joins the LA Phil and guest conductor David Newman in selections from his scores for “Star Wars,” “E.T.,” “Jurassic Park,” etc., presented with film clips. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $14-$281. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Big Sing 2019 Audience members are encouraged to lift their voices along with Los Angeles Master Chorale in a selection of popular favorites as part of the Music Center’s “Plaza for All Celebration.” The Music Center Plaza, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 6 p.m. Free. lamasterchorale.org

Canto de Anaheim Musicians from Pacific Symphony join forces with Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble, conductor-arranger Greg Flores and the L.A. Times’ Gustavo Arellano for an evening of music and storytelling in celebration of the city’s Mexican American heritage. Pearson Park Amphitheatre, 401 Lemon St., Anaheim. Sat., 7 p.m. Free. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome Cellists Eric Byers and Cécilia Tsan play pieces by Mozart, Bach, Barrière and Offenbach. Mount Wilson Observatory, L.A. Next Sun., 3 and 5 p.m. $50. mtwilson.edu