Classical music in L.A. this week: Mozart with the LA Phil and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Sept. 1-8:

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies The composer-conductor joins the LA Phil and guest conductor David Newman in selections from Williams’ scores for “Star Wars,” “E.T.,” “Jurassic Park,” etc., presented with film clips. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $14-$281. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome Cellists Eric Byers and Cécilia Tsan play pieces by Mozart, Bach, Barrière and Offenbach. Mount Wilson Observatory, L.A. Sun., 3 and 5 p.m. $50. mtwilson.edu

Stravinsky’s Petrushka Guest conductor Ludovic Morlot leads the LA Phil in the Russian composer’s ballet score; program also includes Chausson’s “Poème” and Massenet’s “Méditation” from “Thais” featuring violinist and concertmaster Martin Chalifour plus Berlioz’s “Roman Carnival” Overture. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Glendale Noon Concerts Violinists Alexander Knecht and Jacqueline Suzuki, violist Adriana Zoppo, cellist Jonathan Flaksman and pianist Brendan White perform Franck’s Piano Quintet. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Music@MiMoDa Violinist Jacqueline Suzuki and friends perform Weber’s Clarinet Quintet and Franck’s Piano Quintet. MiMoDa Studio, 5774 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. Free. mimodastudio.com

Mozart Under the Stars Guest conductor Nicholas McGegan leads the LA Phil in a program that includes the Austrian composer’s Symphony No. 40, Overture to “The Magic Flute” and Piano Concerto No. 23 featuring pianist Inon Barnatan. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

First Fridays at First! La Bella Vita Trio performs Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A Minor. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574. palosverdes.com

Ever Present: Mother Earth’s Plantasia Experimental musicians take part in a salute to electronic composer Mort Garson’s plant-themed 1976 album. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Sat., 3 to 9 p.m. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Tchaikovsky Spectacular With Fireworks Pacific Symphony performs Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espagnol,” Khachaturian’s “Sabre Dance” and Tchaikovsky’s “1812” Overture plus his Violin Concerto featuring violinist Benjamin Beilman. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $12.50 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Camerata Pacifica Beethoven’s Piano Trio, “Archduke,” and Auerbach’s 24 Preludes for Violin & Piano. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St. Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org (Also in San Marino, Sept. 10; downtown L.A., Sept. 12; and Santa Barbara, Sept. 13)

Hail to the Heroes Pacific Symphony is joined by country music’s Lee Greenwood for a salute to veterans and first responders featuring patriotic and orchestral favorites. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $25 and up; free for active-duty military, veterans and first responders. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Let’s Get Caffeinated Salastina offers site-specific performances of Bach’s comical “Coffee Cantata.” Jones Coffee Roasters, 693 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Sept. 8. Next Sun., 5:30 p.m. $50. salastina.org

Second Sundays at Two Recital Series Pianist Robert Thies plays pieces by Mozart and Schubert. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.