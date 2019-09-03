Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Dance in L.A. this week: Invertigo Dance Theatre at the Broad Stage and more

Invertigo Dance Theatre
Invertigo Dance Theatre presents the world premiere of “Formulae & Fairy Tales” at the Broad Stage this week.
(Joe Lambie)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Sep. 8, 2019
6 AM
Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Sept. 8-15:

Ballet Repertory Theatre’s Fall Festival Contemporary works and classic repertory; with guest artist Christopher Sellars from Utah’s Ballet West. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $16, $20. (714) 895-8150.

In the Bag Megill & Company presents a family-friendly, modern-jazz-tap fusion-style show. Namba Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura. Sun., 2 p.m. $20. megillandcompany.org

The Assembly The SoCal troupe presents an evening of contemporary dance. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 13371 Presidio Place, Tustin. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $20, $30. (714) 738-6595.

Water Will (In Melody) L.A. premiere of Dominican-born, Berlin-based choreographer Ligia Lewis’ apocalyptic dance fable. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $22-$32. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Bewitched Writing 3-19 Dance Art salutes famed magical-realist author Gabriel Garcia Marquez. The Willie Agee Playhouse, 714 Warren Lane, Inglewood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 4 and 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 21. $20. (310) 412-5451. brownpapertickets.com

Formulae & Fairy Tales This new work from Invertigo Dance Theatre reimagines the story of British mathematician and codebreaker Alan Turing through the lens of Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $49 and up. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

Son of the Wind An all-female cast performs both male and female roles as Leela Dance Collective presents the L.A. premiere of this contemporary take on a tale from the ancient Indian epic “The Ramayana.” Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $35 and up. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org

Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
