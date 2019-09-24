Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Placido Domingo withdraws from Met Opera performances after harassment reports

Placido Domingo
Placido Domingo, shown at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles in 2014, has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Metropolitan Opera.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 24, 2019
2:43 PM
NEW YORK — 

Placido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Metropolitan Opera following accusations of sexual harassment made by women in a pair of reports by the Associated Press.

The 78-year-old classical music star had been scheduled to sing the title role in the season debut of Verdi’s “Macbeth” on Wednesday night, which would have been his first performance in the United States since the reports.

Domingo had sung in rehearsals, and the Met had said as late as Monday that he was scheduled to perform Wednesday.

The company said in a statement: “The Met and Mr. Domingo are in agreement that he needed to step down.”

Associated Press
