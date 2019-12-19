9 best things to do in L.A., from the L.A. Master Chorale to Sandra Tsing Loh

It’s the extended holiday edition of our culture recommendations: Los Angeles Master Chorale presents Handel’s Messiah, and the L.A. County Holiday Celebration and “Jane Austen UnScripted” make their annual return. Mariachi Los Camperos, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles and MenAlive: The Orange County Gay Men’s Chorus all perform holiday concerts, while Sandra Tsing Loh provides a last chance for “Sugar Plum Fairy” and YouTube star Miranda Sings holds court at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Los Angeles Master Chorale presents its annual — and non-sing-along — performance of Handel’s Messiah, the 18th century Baroque composer’s beloved English-language oratorio. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $29-$129. (213) 972-7282. lamasterchorale.org

Pacifico Dance Company will perform as part of this year’s L.A. County Holiday Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 24. (Pacífico Dance Company)

The mother of all holiday shows

You’re invited — heck, everyone’s invited — to this year’s L.A. County Holiday Celebration. The 60th edition of this family-friendly multicultural show features local music, dance and vocal ensembles including Pacifico Dance Company, Street Corner Renaissance, Mariachi Espectacular and Mostly Kosher. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Free; first come, first seated. (213) 972-3099. holidaycelebration.org

Impro Theatre’s “Jane Austen Unscripted” returns to the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. (Alison Inconstanti)

They’re making it up as they go along

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Los Feliz’s Impro Theatre improvises live, full-length plays in the style of a certain British author’s classic romantic novels in two all-new editions of “Jane Austen UnScripted.” The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday. $39 and up. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano brings “Fiesta Navidad” back to Segerstrom Center on Thursday. (Reese Zoellner / Armstrong International Cultural Foundation)

Eat, drink and be mariachi

Grammy winners Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano return to Segerstrom with “Fiesta Navidad,” the ensemble’s annual family-friendly celebration of the holiday traditions of Mexico. Dance troupe Chiquina Palafox also performs. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will return to this year’s L.A. County Holiday Celebration at the Music Center. (Gennia Cui)

Singing in the season, times two

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles sings show tunes, standards and seasonal favorites as part of its holiday show. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25-$95. (818) 243-2539. alextheatre.org

Meanwhile, MenAlive: The Orange County Gay Men’s Chorus stages the holiday concert “Merry & Bright: Sounds of Joy.” La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday. $19-$49. (562) 944-9801. lamiradatheatre.com

Riding the storm out

Looking for a break from holiday sounds? It’s your last weekend to catch “Elijah.” A hurricane strands disparate characters in a restaurant in a small Texas town where an execution is scheduled at the local prison. Judith Leora’s new drama is an L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Big Victory Theatre, 3326 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. $26-$40. (818) 841-5421. thevictorytheatrecenter.org

Throwing the baby out with the bathwater

Miranda Sings, the self-deluding would-be pop icon and alter ego of comedian and YouTube star Colleen Ballinger, stars in the new show “Miranda Sings: Who Wants My Kid?” Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Friday. $40-$85. (562) 985-7000. carpenterarts.org

Have tutu, will travel

It’s also your last chance to catch Sandra Tsing Loh’s “Sugar Plum Fairy.” The writer-performer and radio personality returns in this autobiographical, family-friendly holiday comedy about a young girl who dreams of dancing the lead in “The Nutcracker.” East West Players, David Henry Hwang Theater, 120 Judge John Aiso St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25-$50. (213) 625-7000. eastwestplayers.org