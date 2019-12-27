16 best things to do on New Year’s Eve including Grand Park + The Music Center’s N.Y.E.L.A.

We’ve got 16 recommendations for saying adios to 2019 and hola to 2020, including Grand Park + The Music Center’s annual N.Y.E.L.A., performances by Kristin Chenoweth, Los Lobos, Dita Von Teese, et al, plus schmancy dance parties galore.

Grand Park + The Music Center’s N.Y.E.L.A.

Free, alcohol-free and family friendly, it’s Grand Park + The Music Center’s N.Y.E.L.A. The Pan Afrikan People’s Arkestra headlines this year’s expanded event, which also features Thee Sinseers, Banda Las Angelinas and local DJs spinning funky tunes. 3D-animated projections are included in the countdown to 2020, followed by fireworks. And yes, there will be food trucks. Grand Park and The Music Center Plaza, Hope Street to Los Angeles Street between Temple Street and 3rd Street, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Tuesday. Free. nyela.grandparkla.org

Kristin Chenoweth performs a pair of shows at Walt Disney Concert Hall on New Year’s Eve. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Kristin Chenoweth at Walt Disney Concert Hall

Big talent often comes in small packages, and that goes double for Ms. Chenoweth. The Tony-winning Broadway and Emmy-winning TV star will perform twice on New Year’s Eve, singing show tunes, standards and more with a little help from special guests Cheyenne Jackson and Shoshana Bean. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7 and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. $68-$202. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Los Lobos celebrates New Year’s Eve at The Canyon in Montclair. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Los Lobos in Montclair

Not just another band from East L.A., these hometown heroes, who’ve spent decades perfecting their eclectic, lyrical and heartfelt mix of blues, soul, rock ’n’ roll and a variety of traditional Mexican folk-music styles, perform in support of their first-ever holiday collection, “Llegó Navidad.” The Canyon - Montclair, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza, #2020, Montclair. 9 p.m. Tuesday. $48-$108; food and drink minimums apply. wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

Dita Von Teese takes the stage in a new edition of her annual New Year’s Eve burlesque show. (Remy De La Mauviniere / AP)

Dita Von Teese at the Orpheum

Leave the kids at home for this one: Modern burlesque superstar Dita Von Teese brings her trademark glitz and glamour to DTLA in a saucy revue featuring some sure to be eye-popping production numbers; for ages 18 and up only. Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 9 p.m. Tuesday. $49-$225. ticketmaster.com

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Novo in downtown L.A. on New Year’s Eve. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion at the Novo

“Hot Girl Summer” may be behind us, but Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper behind one of 2019’s biggest anthems, has plenty more swagger in store to ring in 2020. The Novo, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Tuesday. $65. www.ticketmaster.com

‘New Year’s Eve Musical Revue’ at Santa Monica Playhouse

Back for another year, it’s “The Annual One-Time-Only New Year’s Eve Musical Revue.” This family-friendly offering presented by Actors’ Repertory Theatre is chock full of music, comedy, audience participation and more, and a preshow buffet is included. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. 6 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. $49.50, $69.50; discounts available. (310) 394-9779. santamonicaplayhouse.com

Guided by Voices at the Teragram Ballroom

If you’ve got the time, they’ve got the tunes: Guided by Voices, the veteran indie rock band founded in Ohio all the way back in the 1980s and fronted by singer-songwriter Robert Pollard, plays an all-ages show in the form of a 100-song marathon of low-fi favorites culled from the band’s seemingly bottomless catalog. Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. Tue., 7 p.m. $100. ticketmaster.com

‘Groundlings New Year’s Eve Spectacular!’ in WeHo

They’ll be making it up as they go along at this year’s “Groundlings New Year’s Eve Spectacular!” featuring sketches and improv at the home of the storied comedy troupe whose famous alumni include Will Ferrell, Melissa McCarthy and the late, great Phil Hartman. Also included: a Champagne toast at midnight. The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. 10 p.m. $100. (323) 934-4747. groundlings.com

Arturo Sandoval and the L.A. All Stars play a pair of New Year’s Eve shows at Hollywood’s Catalina Bar & Grill. (The Wallis)

Arturo Sandoval at Catalina Bar & Grill

Cuban-born jazz trumpeter, pianist and composer Arturo Sandoval — a Grammy winner several times over as well as a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom — returns to lead his L.A. All Stars in a pair of New Year’s Eve performances. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Tue., 8:30 and 11 p.m. $100, $125; food and drink minimums apply. (866) 466-2210. catalinajazzclub.com

Poolside at the Fonda Theatre

L.A.’s “daytime disco” supergroup — consisting of members of the Rapture, Toro y Moi and Pharaohs — is ready to set the dance floor ablaze with driving beats and sleek guitar riffs for a joyous party alongside local compatriots the Undercover Dream Lovers and Katzù Oso. The Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 9 p.m. Tuesday. $35. fondatheatre.com

KCRW’s Casino Royale 2019

Feeling lucky? Local radio station KCRW.FM presents this shindig featuring casino games, dancing and DJ sets by Jason Bentley and Kayper. The Bungalow, 101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica. 8 p.m. Tuesday. $150. kcrw.com

2020 Vision with Dâm-Funk, Nosaj Thing

Join local beat scene luminaries Dâm-Funk and Nosaj Thing alongside favorites Machinedrum, Sisters of Sound, Unlock the House and others as they push the boundaries of funk, boogie, house and more into the new decade. Lot 613, 613 Imperial St., L.A. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. $20-$25. eventbrite.com

Minimal Effort at Los Angeles Theatre

L.A.’s expert curators of underground Latin, house and techno are known for throwing some of the best parties of the year, and New Year’s Eve will be no different with muscular sets by Ross from Friends, Sirus Hood, Doc Martin, Sharam and more. Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 9 p.m. Tuesday. $69 and up. eventbrite.com

Substance N.Y.E. with TR/ST at The Regent Theater

Electronic giant TR/ST takes over the historic Regent Theater for a multilevel, festival-style night of futuristic synth production and immersive visuals alongside Light Asylum, Machine Club DJs and more. Regent Theater, 448 S. Main St., downtown L.A. 9 p.m. Tuesday. $35-$125. spacelandpresents.com

Disco Dining Club: Age of Excess

This gilded music and dining event inspired by 1920s Berlin features a three-course meal, paired thematic cocktails, musical numbers, DJ sets and access to the Standard’s rooftop party with Tony Humphries, Geneva Jacuzzi, Dirty Dave and more. The Standard Downtown L.A., 550 S. Flower St., L.A. 8 p.m. Tuesday. $250; for ages 21 and up only. restlessnites.com

Prohibition NYE at Union Station

Burlesque acts, live jazz combos and headlining DJ set by RAC are among the offerings as this Roaring ‘20s-style party returns for an eighth year. Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A. 9 p.m. Tuesday. $150, $175. prohibitionnye.com