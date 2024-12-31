New Year’s Day in L.A.: What’s open

Shoppers line up to enter the Coach store at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, which will be open New Year’s Day.

If being one of the estimated 750,000 people lined up on the Rose Parade’s route Wednesday in crisp 60-degree weather isn’t your ideal way to spend the first day of the new year, don’t fret. There are plenty of places and activities open around Los Angeles to start 2025 on the right foot.

Catch a New Year’s Day movie or NFL game

AMC and Regal Cinemas, among others, will be open New Year’s Day, with morning, afternoon and evening showings of both adult and family-friendly releases. For those 17 and older there are showings of “Nosferatu,” “A Complete Unknown” and “Babygirl.”

Movies where the family can enjoy the cinematic experience together include “Mufasa: The Lion King,” “Sonic The Hedgehog 3,” “Moana 2” and “Wicked Sing-Along.”

If you’re looking to catch a movie before noon, you can purchase an $8 ticket at the Terrace Cinemas box office in San Pedro for adults and children. Securing your seat can be done online, but the early-bird ticket will cost $9.75.

For those looking to cheer on teams in the college football playoffs, the Cosm, Inglewood’s new entertainment and sports venue, is open and offering three playoff showings — Arizona State vs. Texas at 10 a.m., Oregon vs. Ohio State at 2 p.m. and Georgia vs. Notre Dame at 5:30 p.m.

Visitors will take in the action on an 87-foot wraparound LED screen, recalling visions of the Las Vegas Sphere. Tickets for each of these games can be purchased online.

Shopping centers and grocery stores

A closet refresh starts with a little trip to the mall, and now is your chance to snag some deals at year-end sales and clearances. Plenty of shopping centers are open across Southern California on Wednesday, including the Glendale Galleria, Westfield Century City, Citadel Outlets and Del Amo Fashion Plaza.



Many of these malls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. except Citadel Outlets, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Americana at Brand will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A majority of grocery stores including Target, Trader Joe’s and Walmart will be open, but a quick call to check whether store hours will be reduced ahead of your fridge restock could save you a trip.

Theme parks and other attractions

If you’re looking to turn this holiday into a mini-vacation, Southern California’s theme parks have you covered.



Both Disney parks in Anaheim, Disneyland and California Adventure, are open New Year’s Day. Single-day, single-park tickets for adults start at $206 on Wednesday. The Christmas Fantasy Parade is still going strong until Jan. 6 and is scheduled for 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Main Street.

The Downtown Disney District, which does not charge admission, also will be open.

Universal Studios Hollywood is open New Year’s Day. One-day general admission tickets for Wednesday start at $154 for adults.

The theme park’s adjacent commercial district, CityWalk, which does not charge admission, will be open.

Six Flags Magic Mountain also will be open on New Years Day. Tickets start at $49 and general one-day tickets offer visitors a chance at seeing Holiday in the Park, which starts at 5 p.m. and features dazzling lights and festive entertainment.

Knott’s Berry Farm also will be open. Tickets start at $81.99 online and $99 at the gate.

If a theme park sounds too crowded, maybe schedule time at the Balloon Museum, which is showing “Let’s Fly,” an interactive and inflatable installation.



“This unique exhibition pushes artistic boundaries, blending creativity and freedom in a memorable sensory adventure through innovative inflatable art,” the website’s description reads. Tickets for adults start at $52.21.

The Santa Monica Pier will be open, along with its Pacific Park amusement rides, though individual vendors on the pier might be closed.

