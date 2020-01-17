Classical music in L.A. this week: New West Symphony with Eroica Trio and more

Here is a list of classical concerts in L.A. for Jan. 19-26:

Beethoven, Bagels & Banter Chamber music by Beethoven, Schubert, Enescu and Piazzolla. The Edye at The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 11 a.m. $69. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

Calder Quartet Works by Mozart, Beethoven and Terry Riley. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Santa Monica. Sun., 4 p.m. $125. (424) 272-1559. classy.org

The Death of Orpheus (La Morte d’Orfeo) Singers from LA Opera’s Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program perform the U.S. premiere of Stefano Landi’s landmark 17th-century opera inspired by the ancient Greek myth. El Cid, 4212 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake. Sun., 7 p.m. $25. (213) 972-8001. laopera.org

Advertisement

John Adams & Julia Wolfe Composer-conductor Adams leads the LA Phil in the world premiere of “Julia Wolfe’s “Flower Power” featuring the Bang on a Can All-Stars, plus his own “Naive and Sentimental Music.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$185. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Darkness Sounding: Strings, Darkness, Movement Andrew McIntosh and friends play pieces by Steve Reich, et al., in this Wild Up presentation. Navel, 1611 S. Hope St., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $25. wildup.org

King Arthur Long Beach Opera puts a sci-fi spin on Henry Purcell’s opera about the king of the Britons in this new adaptation by artistic director Andreas Mitisek and the comedy trio Culture Clash; with Baroque orchestra Musica Angelica. Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464. LongBeachOpera.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live Pianists Benjamin Pasternack and Neal Stulberg perform piano duets to be announced. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Advertisement

Mozart Classical Orchestra: Happy Birthday Mozart The orchestra performs the Austrian composer’s Symphony No. 34, “Lucio Silla” Overture, and Cello Concerto in D with cellist Laszlo Mez. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 3 p.m. $29-$52. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

Music in the Mansion Pianists Somang Jeagal and Hye Won Souh perform. Greystone Mansion, The Doheny Estate, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850. beverlyhills.org

Itzhak Perlman The violinist, accompanied by pianist Rohan De Silva, performs works to be announced. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $50 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Pacific Symphony Plays Mozart Carl St. Clair leads the orchestra in Mozart’s Flute Concerto in G Major with flutist Benjamin Smolen and Violin Concerto No. 3 with violinist Dennis Kim. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $40-$85. (949) 480-4278. soka.edu

South Bay Chamber Music Society The Thies Consort plays works for piano and strings by Clara Schumann and Brahms. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. sbcms.net

Emanuel Ax The pianist performs and all-Beethoven recital. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $23 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Beethoven with Emanuel Ax The pianist joins guest conductor Nathalie Stutzmann and the LA Phil for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3; program also includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $82-$237. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Proving Up Pasadena Opera presents Missy Mazzoli’s one-act chamber opera about a Nebraska youth on a quest to prove his family’s claim to their land; part of LA Opera’s “Eurydice Found” festival. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $35-$70. (626) 227-1742. pasadenaopera.org

Advertisement

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Principal guest conductor Pinchas Zukerman leads the orchestra in an all-Beethoven program that includes Symphony No. 7, the “Egmont” Overture and Violin Concerto No. 1 with Zuckerman as soloist. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Fri., 8 p.m. $49-$144. (818) 677-3000. thesoraya.org

Another Perfect Day Concert staging of Geoff “GG” Gallegos’ new opera about life in the City of Angels; part of LA Opera’s “Eurydice Found” festival. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$50. (626) 356-3121. anoisewithin.org

Colburn Chamber Music Society Pianist Orli Shaham plays pieces by Janacek, Fauré and Steve Reich. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $15, $30. (213) 622-7001. (213) 621-2200. colburnschool.edu

Gianni Schicchi & L’enfant et les sortilèges Pacific Opera Project pairs Puccini’s one-act comic opera about a well-off family fallen on hard times with Ravel’s fantasy tale about a misbehaving boy whose toys come to life. Occidental College, Thorne Hall, Thorne Road, L.A. Sat., 3 p.m.; ends Feb. 2. $15-$60. (323) 739-6122. pacificoperaproject.com

Happy 250th, Ludwig New West Symphony performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica,” plus the Triple Concerto featuring Eroica Trio; program also includes Jennifer Higdon’s “Pale Yellow.” Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Also at Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$120. (866) 776-8400. newwestsymphony.org

Lunar New Year Carl St.Clair leads Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale and guest musicians, vocalists and dancers in a “Year of the Rat” celebration that includes Li’s Spring Festival Overture, Zhang’s “Peking Opera Medley” plus work by Beethoven, Vivaldi, et al. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $28 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Pasadena Symphony Violinist Simone Porter joins David Lockington and the orchestra for a program that includes Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” “Spring” from Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires,” Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” for Strings, Albinoni’s Oboe Concerto and Reena Esmail’s “Teen Murti.” Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Advertisement

Symphonies for Youth: Peter and the Wolf LA Phil presents a kid-friendly take on Prokofiev’s musical tale. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 11 a.m.; also Feb. 1. $25, $29. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Auspicious Beginnings: Music for Strings Mt. Lowe Chamber Players present works from early in the careers of Rossini, Mozart, Ives and Juan Crisostomo Arriaga. Altadena Main Library, 600 E. Mariposa Drive, Altadena. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. mtlowechamberplayers.com

Dilijan Chamber Music Series Works by Bach, Beethoven, Komitas and Haladjian; with violinist Movses Pogossian, et al. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$75. (818) 500-9997. dilijan.larkmusicalsociety.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live Crossroads Chamber Orchestra performs works to be announced. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

1965/Alive Rachael Worby’s Muse/Ique orchestra and special guests celebrate the music of the Beatles, Bob Dylan, et al. Caltech, Scott Brown Gymnasium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Complimentary admission for members only. (626) 539-7085. muse-ique.com

Red Hen Press: Facets of Fatherhood Conductor Carlo Ponti and the Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra are joined by Ponti’s brother, poet Edoardo Ponti, for an afternoon of poetry and music. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $29. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

San Diego Symphony Principal guest conductor Edo de Waart leads the orchestra in an all-Beethoven program that includes the “Egmont” Overture and Symphonies No. 4 and 6. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans Los Angeles Master Chorale performs Jeff Beal’s new score to accompany a screening of F.W. Murnau’s classic 1927 silent melodrama. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282. lamasterchorale.org

Tales From Russia Conejo Valley Youth Orchestra plays works by Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, et al. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $25, $35. (805) 449-2787. civicartsplaza.com

Yi-Nuo Wang The pianist plays pieces by Bartok, Brahms, Rachmaninoff and Chen Yi. Pepperdine University, Raitt Recital Hall, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $28 and up. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

