Meet Taylour Paige and more of ‘Zola,’ the Twitter-thread turned Sundance film

Taylour Paige
Actor Taylour Paige of “Zola,” photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. Clendenin
Justin Chang
Jan. 25, 2020
2:38 PM
“This is the first movie I’ve seen that was inspired not by a book or a play, but by a Twitter thread — a highly addictive narrative composed in 148 tweets by a Detroit-based Hooters waitress and exotic dancer named A’Ziah “Zola” King.”
Justin Chang/Film Critic
Colman Domingo, left, Riley Keough, Janicza Bravo, Nicholas Braun, A’Ziah King, Taylour Paige and Jeremy O’Harris.
Actors Colman Domingo and Riley Keough, director/co-writer Janicza Bravo, actor Nicholas Braun, subject A’Ziah King, actor Taylour Paige and co-writer Jeremy O. Harris of “Zola,” in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Taylour Paige
Actor Taylour Paige of “Zola,” photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Colman Domingo
Actor Colman Domingo of “Zola,” photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Nicholas Braun, left, and Colman Domingo.
Nicholas Braun, left, and Colman Domingo in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A’Ziah King
A Twitter thread by A’Ziah King, photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival, inspired “Zola.”
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Nicholas Braun
Actor Nicholas Braun of “Zola,” photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Riley Keough
Actor Riley Keough of “Zola,” photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jay L. Clendenin
Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin has focused his attention in Los Angeles on portraiture, but he has nearly 20 years of experience in photojournalism. A graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in journalism, Clendenin started his first newspaper job at the Hartford (Conn.) Courant. After four years, he went on to pursue work as a freelancer in New York City and eventually in Washington, D.C. He spent nearly five years in the nation’s capital, documenting politics, taking portraits and chasing human-interest stories, all while maintaining a presence in the White House press pool, working primarily for the news magazines Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report. A native of California who grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Clendenin greeted the opportunity to move to the warm beaches of the South Bay with open arms.
Justin Chang
Justin Chang has been a film critic for the Los Angeles Times since 2016. He is the author of the book “FilmCraft: Editing” and serves as chair of the National Society of Film Critics and secretary of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn.
