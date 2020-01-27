Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Don’t gif, but do gif, Andy Samberg on the ABCs of ‘Palm Springs’

Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and Camila Mendes break down the ABCs of their film, “Palm Springs,” at the L.A. Times Studio presented by Chase Sapphire.
By Mark PottsVideo Journalist 
Jan. 27, 2020
12 PM
Park City, Utah — 

Andy Samberg asks you to not make a part of this video a gif, but he knows you probably will.

Samberg, Cristin Milioti and Camila Mendes took a beat during their Sundance schedule to talk about their film, “Palm Springs,” at the L.A. Times Studio presented by Chase Sapphire at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The film, about two people meeting at a wedding and finding common ground in their nihilism, premieres at the festival.

The three stars raced through the alphabet, revealing fun details about the film as well as displaying their sound effect talents.

Mark Potts
A native of Enid, Okla., Mark Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.
