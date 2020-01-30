After 5 D.C. arrests, Jane Fonda is bringing climate protests to Los Angeles

Jane Fonda is back in Los Angeles to film Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie,” and she has brought Fire Drill Fridays back from Washington, D.C., with her.

Fonda had temporarily relocated to the nation’s capital last fall to participate in the recurring protests.

The first of the Pacific time zone protests, still aimed at raising awareness of a range of climate change issues, will take place at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 7.

It looks as if everything is more laid-back here on the Left Coast: Fire Drill Fridays tweeted Thursday that the SoCal protests will happen just once a month at various locations. Back East, it was once a week.

After 14 weeks in DC, @Janefonda and the @FireDrillFriday team are moving to California. We’ll be doing monthly Fire Drills — on the first Friday of each month — in different locations in CA, starting with Los Angeles.



Stay tuned for info on upcoming #FireDrillFriday 🔥 actions. — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 30, 2020

“During this key period where action is essential and inaction is criminal, we’re going to massively scale up to take on the climate crisis,” Fonda, 82, told Los Angeles Magazine. “We know this is one of the last possible moments we have to change course and save lives and species on an unimaginable scale.”

She of the red coat was arrested five times in D.C. for civil disobedience related to Fire Drill Fridays. On her fourth time through the system, Fonda spent a night in jail.

Other actors who were arrested with her during the 14 weeks of activism included Sam Waterston, Lily Tomlin, Susan Sarandon, Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen, Kyra Sedgwick, Maura Tierney, Taylor Schilling, Piper Perabo, Diane Lane, Brooklyn Decker, Catherine Keener and Rosanna Arquette.