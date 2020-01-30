Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

After 5 D.C. arrests, Jane Fonda is bringing climate protests to Los Angeles

Jane Fonda protests in Washington, D.C.
Jane Fonda, who spent 14 weeks in Washington, D.C., for Fire Drill Fridays, is set to protest again Feb. 7 in L.A.
(Alex Wong / Getty Images)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Jan. 30, 2020
2:17 PM
Share

Jane Fonda is back in Los Angeles to film Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie,” and she has brought Fire Drill Fridays back from Washington, D.C., with her.

Fonda had temporarily relocated to the nation’s capital last fall to participate in the recurring protests.

The first of the Pacific time zone protests, still aimed at raising awareness of a range of climate change issues, will take place at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 7.

It looks as if everything is more laid-back here on the Left Coast: Fire Drill Fridays tweeted Thursday that the SoCal protests will happen just once a month at various locations. Back East, it was once a week.

Advertisement

“During this key period where action is essential and inaction is criminal, we’re going to massively scale up to take on the climate crisis,” Fonda, 82, told Los Angeles Magazine. “We know this is one of the last possible moments we have to change course and save lives and species on an unimaginable scale.”

She of the red coat was arrested five times in D.C. for civil disobedience related to Fire Drill Fridays. On her fourth time through the system, Fonda spent a night in jail.

Politics
Jane Fonda moved to D.C. for the fall, all in the name of climate change
468268_la-na-pol_jane-fonda_KM_10.JPG
Politics
Jane Fonda moved to D.C. for the fall, all in the name of climate change
Jane Fonda is moving to Washington to protest the lack of U.S. action on global warming. She talks about climate change, activism and being 81 in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Other actors who were arrested with her during the 14 weeks of activism included Sam Waterston, Lily Tomlin, Susan Sarandon, Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen, Kyra Sedgwick, Maura Tierney, Taylor Schilling, Piper Perabo, Diane Lane, Brooklyn Decker, Catherine Keener and Rosanna Arquette.

Entertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christie D’Zurilla
Follow Us
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement