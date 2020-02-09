Dance in L.A. this week: Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal salutes Leonard Cohen and more

Here is a list of dance concerts in L.A. for Feb. 9-16:
Astaire Dances III American Contemporary Ballet presents re-creations of classic dance routines by Fred Astaire, plus a new work by artistic director Lincoln Jones. Metropolis Los Angeles 877 S. Francisco St., upper level, downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 5 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Feb. 16. $45-$105. acbdances.com
Dance at the Odyssey 2020 World premiere of “Pastoral,” choreographer Victoria Marks’ new re-imagining of the Copland classic “Appalachian Spring.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com
More Forever: Conrad Tao with Caleb Teicher & Co. Pianist-composer Tao joins the dance troupe for this exploration of American dance styles including tap, jazz and the Lindy Hop. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org
Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal: Dance Me The company pays tribute to the late singer-songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen in this evening-length show. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $69 and up. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org
Awe and Wonder Donna Sternberg & Dancers present works created by local choreographers in collaboration with scientists from a variety of fields. The Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $20-$30. (310) 260-1198. dsdancers.com
Four Quartets Choreographer Pam Tanowitz, composer Kaija Saariaho and modernist painter Brice Marden join forces for this dance theater work based on T. S. Eliot’s revered poetry cycle; with the Knights Orchestra and actress Kathleen Chalfant. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $28 and up. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu
State of Choreographic duo Gerard & Kelly interrogate the concept of patriotism through pole dancing in this U.S. premiere. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave. Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Sat., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Free. moca.org
Forever Flamenco With featured dancers Briseyda Zárate and Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.fountaintheatre.com