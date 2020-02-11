Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Macaulay Culkin will talk about Michael Jackson. Just not with James Franco

Macaulay Culkin
Macaulay Culkin, shown last year, became friends with Michael Jackson after “Home Alone” made him a child star.
(Kimberly White / Getty Images)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Feb. 11, 2020
3:56 PM
Share

Macaulay Culkin believes that now would be a great time to talk about anything bad his friend Michael Jackson had done to him.

But, the former child star says, he doesn’t have anything to tell.

“Look,” Culkin said in a new Esquire interview. “I’m gonna begin with the line — it’s not a line, it’s the truth: He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flashpoint in time, I’d have no reason to hold anything back. The guy has passed on.”

Culkin said Jackson reached out to him after “Home Alone” made Culkin an instant star. Then they were hanging out, doing, essentially, kid stuff: Prank phone calls were one example the actor gave. Neither of the two had a real childhood, said Culkin, 39, because they had fathers who were pushing fame on them.

Advertisement

Movies
It’s just the Oscars — but my God, it matters that ‘Parasite’ won best picture
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Movies
It’s just the Oscars — but my God, it matters that ‘Parasite’ won best picture
With “Parasite,” the academy gave best picture to the actual best picture. It also made history.
More Coverage
Who is Miky Lee? 7 things to know about the ‘Parasite’ producer
Partying with ‘Parasite’: How the history-making Oscar winner celebrated the big night

Regarding assumptions that the child star might have been abused by the late pop star, he said, “If anything — I’m not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything.”

Culkin did offer a Jackson-related anecdote that gave insight into the relationship he and the icon shared. He had run into James Franco on a plane, and Franco brought up the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” in which Jackson was accused of sexual misconduct.

"[H]e goes, ‘So, that documentary!’” said Culkin, who had testified in Jackson’s defense back in 2005. “And that was all he said. I was like, ‘Uh-huh.’ Silence. So then he goes, ‘So what do you think?’ And I turned to him and I go, ‘Do you wanna talk about your dead friend?’ And he sheepishly went, ‘No, I don’t.’ So I said, ‘Cool, man, it was nice to see you.’”

Entertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christie D’Zurilla
Follow Us
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement