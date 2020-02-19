Caroline Flack’s family shares raw message the TV host wrote before her suicide

Hours before a coroner ruled her death a suicide by hanging, the family of Caroline Flack released a previously unpublished post written by the longtime “Love Island” host days before she died at age 40.

Flack’s family confirmed her death Saturday amid a public court trial stemming from a Dec. 12 incident at her London home during which she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton. Though many speculated that Flack took her own life, no official cause of death was given until Wednesday at a hearing in London, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Last week, the English TV star wrote a note detailing the emotional toll the assault scandal had taken on her and her loved ones. Though she was advised against posting the message on social media at the time, Flack’s family has since shared her words with the Eastern Daily Press because “she so wanted to have her little voice heard.”

“Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed,” Flack wrote. “I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen. ... I’ve been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.”

The entertainment industry veteran went on to proclaim her innocence, which she had maintained since prosecutors leveled the assault charge against her. Her next court appearance was scheduled for March 4.

“I am NOT a domestic abuser,” she continued in her note. “We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal. ... I’ve lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.

“I can’t spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone,” she added. “I’m not thinking about ‘how I’m going to get my career back.’ I’m thinking about how I’m going to get mine and my family’s life back. ... I can’t say anymore than that.”

Read Flack’s full statement here.